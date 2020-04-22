Devin Haney reinstated as WBC lightweight champion

Devin Haney has made champion-in-recess after a shoulder injury

Devin Haney has been reinstated as WBC lightweight champion meaning Luke Campbell will have to fight for the interim title.

The WBC named Haney champion-in-recess in December following a shoulder injury suffered in his first defence to Alfredo Santiago in November.

Britain's 2012 Olympic gold medalist Campbell was ordered to fight Javier Fortuna for the vacant title but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their April 14 fight was suspended.

The pair will now fight for the interim belt with the winner set to face Haney should he come through a voluntary defence.

Luke Campbell will now fight Javier Fortuna for the interim belt

Haney was promoted from interim world champion to full world champion in October following the WBC's decision to elevate Vasiliy Lomachenko to 'Franchise Champion' status.

The injury in November ruled out Haney from fighting for six months and the WBC decided to allow for mandatory challenger Fortuna to fight Campbell for the belt with the winner set to face Haney once he returned.

Despite a fight being agreed for the full world title, Campbell will now have to beat Fortuna to get a third chance at world honours.

He has lost his previous two opportunities, to Jorge Linares in 2017 and to Lomachenko last August.