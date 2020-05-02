Gennadiy Golovkin: Time running out to secure boxing's fiercest trilogy against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

0:26 'Nobody has respect for Canelo' 'Nobody has respect for Canelo'

Deep into the autumn of a career that still causes debate despite the trail of broken bodies that he has left behind, no sooner had Gennadiy Golovkin wrestled to gain a tighter grip of his future than the rug was swept from under his feet.

He had a new trainer, a new promoter and renewed hope over a third fight with his great rival Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Aged 38 and with the boxing schedule likely to be backdated, time is running out for Golovkin to have the final say over how he is remembered.

Canelo's preference to fight on the Mexican national holidays in May and September means, pandemic-permitting, that Golovkin could be 12 months away from the revisiting one of the most poisonous rivalries in the sport. By then, he would be 39. Cinco de Mayo will be quiet in Las Vegas this year.

He still insists, with some reason, that he won both of his classic middleweight title fights with Canelo but the record books say differently. He drew the first and lost the rematch, a 39-fight unbeaten record ruined by, in Golovkin's opinion, the three ringside judges.

"You think somebody respects Canelo? Nobody," he grumbled last year in reference to his rival's failed drug test of 2018, which was blamed on contaminated Mexican meat.

"You think somebody respects [Canelo's promoters] Golden Boy? Nobody.

"It is so bad, the situation. People support my side, my style. Nobody supports these guys."

Canelo took from Golovkin the one thing that he is desperate to attain in the closing stages of a career in which he tied the all-time record for consecutive middleweight title defences, and became known as one of boxing's hardest punchers. Canelo took from him the kudos of a major, major conquest on his record. That remains a black mark that, perhaps unfairly, haunts Golovkin.

He parted ways with long-term trainer Abel Sanchez, who once referred to him as "like a son" and now also works alongside promoter Eddie Hearn. Johnathon Banks, who was mentored by Hall of Famer Emanuel Steward and became Wladimir Klitschko's trainer, is now in charge of Golovkin's corner.

Banks is a year younger than Golovkin who is very much the boss of this next phase. How that plays out remains to be seen but Banks will bring new ideas to the table if they face Canelo again.

"I'm a fan who wants it as well," Banks told Sky Sports. "I have a lot of information from the first fights.

"Canelo has also made adjustments every fight so I can't stare at their previous fights and think: 'This is how it will go'.

"It's good to watch their previous fights but not good to focus on, because each fighter looks different now.

"Those fights are not a blueprint to say: 'This is what we will do'."

So what will they do? Golovkin will have a major say in his own training and tactics for a third fight with Canelo, Banks confirmed. He must be the master of his own destiny, if he gets another chance.

Banks explained Golovkin's role in their preparation: "Take Wladimir Klitschko for example. I'd tell him: 'We need to do X, Y and Z'.

"Wladimir would say: 'Do you really think so?'

"I would explain my reasons then he'd say: 'Okay, I agree, let's do it'.

"But Cecilia Braekhus wouldn't say anything back except: 'Okay'.

"Different fighters say different things. I like to have a conversation with my fighter to see how they feel. Because talking about a game-plan and actually doing it are two different things.

"Gennadiy loves getting feedback on his ideas. I told him: 'This isn't my way, my way, my way'.

"We must work together because I'm not the guy taking punches, Gennadiy is. We work together for a common goal."

Golovkin was expected to face his mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta, an unbeaten Pole, next while Canelo was deep in talks with Billy Joe Saunders. Neither of those fights were officially announced. According to Banks, the plan is still for Golovkin to fight Szeremeta next.

Golovkin has worked with Banks for his past two fights - a straightforward blowout of Steve Rolls then a punishing victory over Sergey Derevyanchenko which left its mark. Golovkin won to regain the IBF belt but it was too gruelling for his new trainer's liking.

"I knew it would be a tooth and nail fight, a toe-to-toe battle," Banks said. "Something that the fans will love but me, personally? I don't like to see my guys in fights like that."

Banks is a disciple of the same aggressive style that Tyson Fury used to overwhelm Deontay Wilder. Banks and Fury's trainer Sugarhill Steward learned together at Detroit's The Kronk gym under Emanuel Steward. Klitschko's career was resurrected by Emanuel Steward who, after his passing, was replaced by Banks.

Banks now says of his latest Eastern Bloc knockout puncher: "He needs little adjustments going forward."

The physical punishment Golovkin absorbed by getting past Derevyanchenko was predicted by Billy Joe Saunders.

"This is a fight for Golovkin which will take the edge off him," Saunders predicted beforehand. "It will put a bit more age on him."

In Golovkin's fearsome rise into the wrecking ball of a middleweight champion that he became, everybody involved in his management claims he was avoided by potential rivals who viewed him as dangerous and not worth the risk. That is why, they claim, his record doesn't have as many big-names as it could.

Kell Brook and Matt Macklin took on the challenge and had their eye socket and ribs broken, respectively.

Now as a 38-year-old with a loss under his belt, suddenly Golovkin's name is called more frequently.

"He is the No 1 name on my list right now," Chris Eubank Jr told Sky Sports. "I know that I have the tools and the style to take this guy out. My speed, my tenacity? I don't think he would be able to deal with it."

The Kazakhstan puncher who has never been on the floor, even in sparring he claims, might have more left in the tank than you think.

"I don't pay attention to things in the history of the sport," Banks said. "It's different now. Different food, different healthy vitamins to keep these guys fighting longer than in the 90s or early-2000s."

Golovkin may have to wait until he is 39 to secure the vindication that his great career requires.