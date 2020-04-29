Joshua vs Klitschko: Wembley epic made sporting world stop, says Sky Sports Boxing's Adam Smith

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko shared an unforgettable fight at Wembley in April 2017

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko made the 'sporting world stop', writes Sky Sports Boxing's Adam Smith, who offers fresh insight into an epic Wembley fight.

I hardly slept the night before. I don't think Carl Froch did either - and he'd starred at Wembley already! We just could not wait to 'call' the fight alongside Deontay Wilder, experiencing the biting night air of our national stadium - illuminated with electricity and noise amidst a post-war record of 90,000.

April 29, 2017. A magnificent sporting fight, and a night to remember and treasure forever.

Anthony Joshua's huge unification duel with the legendary Wladimir Klitschko had literally gripped the world. It felt like time had stood still. I just can't recall boxing anticipation quite as high.

AJ was the ever-popular young lion on the ascent - but what a task the relatively inexperienced 27-year-old heavyweight faced.

Wladimir and his elder brother Vitali were the first brothers to hold world heavyweight championship belts at the same time. Heroes in eastern Europe, the Klitschkos were always imposing physical specimens as elite athletes, as well as ideal role models - intelligent, multilingual, and excellent ambassadors. Vitali is now the Mayor of Kiev, while the charismatic Wlad became far more of a 'celebrity', loving the high-flying lifestyle - from movie acting to music videos, from kite-surfing to pro-am golf.

'Build-up whetted the appetite'

Wladimir had been unbeaten as a world ruler for a decade until his upset defeat to Tyson Fury. Yes, he was ageing at 41, but when Johnny Nelson and I travelled to the Ukrainian Olympic base outside Kiev for his early training, it took us just seconds to realise that his feet and reflexes were as sharp as ever. I remember being extremely impressed.

There were weeks of build-up through media events laid out by Eddie Hearn and Bernd Bönte, who made this whole promotion tick sweetly. From AJ's EIS headquarters to the incredible mountain setting of WK's Stanglwirt main training hideaway, incredible numbers of media features and articles followed.

Wladimir's 5 step plan



At the opening press conference for @AnthonyfJoshua v @Klitschko the challenger revealed his strategy to regain the World Heavyweight Title 👑



🥊 3 years on from #JoshuaKlitschko we're posting our favourite clips throughout the day pic.twitter.com/vIMZB7Ttg7 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 29, 2020

Social sites were buzzing. We broadcast Behind the Ropes, and The Gloves Are Off was shot in location in Germany, countdowns, a Sky One commissioned Anthony Joshua vs Rob & Romesh, and there was a BBC documentary previewing the fight. Multi-media broadcasting at its most dynamic.

There were unprecedented figures with our support programming alone reaching 3.5 million people. Our digital platforms also maximised pre-fight promotion by releasing daily content for our 13 million customers. Fight week broke Sky Sports records by reaching a digital audience of 24 million.

The fight really sold itself. Here were two good guys, and many questioned whether it would either be a passing of the torch, or the vast experience far outweighing - even potentially embarrassing - the unbeaten starlet.

What was on that memory stick? 🤔



At the fight week press conference between @AnthonyfJoshua & Wladimir @Klitschko the challenger produced a memory stick with his prediction for the fight... 👇 pic.twitter.com/4hDLfERS0p — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 29, 2020

Wladimir did treat us to a late twist at the final press conference when he produced a USB stick with his prediction that was to be placed on the left side of his robe (subsequently auctioned for £150,000 for underprivileged children).

This pre-fight event took place at Sky HQ in front of 450 media and 2,000 Sky employees, and the Wembley weigh-in saw thousands more fans attend.

The heavyweights went head to head at the final press conference

Joshua and Klitschko attracted a huge crowd at Sky Studios

A technical triumph

It was a massive team effort, with hundreds involved. Along with our long term partners at Matchroom Sport and several other contractors, many long hours were put into the complicated operational side.

From the ring to the stage, to the walk-ons - there were fireworks, drones, helicopters, you name it.

For the first time on UK boxing TV, Spidercam was deployed. The innovative 360 degree aerial footage of Wembley Stadium showed off the pitch transformation perfectly and captured the sun going down during the undercard hors d'oeuvres. We had 17 camera positions but also had to incorporate 13 additional cameras, and three extra presentation and commentary positions with US giants HBO and Showtime and Germany's RTL all on site.

As for the lighting, there were 120 Sharpeys, 16 Led 600 washers, and 8 VL 6000 beams - which I am told is quite phenomenal! All of which came into their own once night fell.

In total, 20km of cable had to be laid to broadcast to most of the world. Both boxers walked 90 degrees around the pitch from the tunnel to the stage accompanied by Multi Hurricane, Inferno and G-Flame units which fired in time to the fighter's specific music desires. Many remember the sight of the Flaming A and J's elevated above Joshua fans on that hydraulic scissor lift riser.

AJ made a spectacular arrival at Wembley

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the crowd

The entire event was filmed simultaneously in Virtual Reality, which allowed our customers to re-watch the fight as though they were right there - a real sporting innovation.

An unforgettable fight night

There was just something very unique about it all as the main fight drew ever closer. We had eight-page pullouts from all the national press scattered around our mics and front table. Coverage was beamed to 142 countries watching worldwide.

Ringside rows crammed and packed with a magnitude of media. The world's most powerful broadcasters. Legends of the sport sprinkled everywhere.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the many celebrities, as was heavyweight royalty in Evander Holyfield, David Haye and Britain's greatest - Lennox Lewis.

Our presenter Anna Woolhouse was joined by three former world champions - Johnny Nelson, Tony Bellew, and Paulie Malignaggi - whilst WBC champion Deontay Wilder and four-time world champion Carl Froch were my co-commentators.

Deontay was blown away by the occasion and astonishing atmosphere. He told me he had never seen anything like it and that it would be a dream come true to fight at a sold-out Wembley.

The tension was unbelievable. Sweet Caroline. Jaw-dropping ring walks - Wladimir's 69th, only Anthony's 19th. Beautiful anthems. The most magical and one of the most historic 'Let's get ready to Rumble!' announcements, courtesy of the main man, Mr Buffer.

AJ-WK had made the sporting world stop, and then, almost movie like - the fight lived up to all expectations. Our national hope well and truly had to prove his guts, resilience and fighting heart on the grandest of stages to eventually stop the great Klitschko in the 11th, after a stunning see-saw battle.

The fight ebbed and flowed - technical tussles with their superb jabs - both trying to gain that key early advantage. Klitschko's 41-year-old legs, as we had seen way back in the Ukraine, were working wonderfully, and weighing 10 pounds lighter, he looked a different fighter to the one who had become rather stuck in the mud against Tyson Fury. Master technicians Johnathon Banks and Robert McCracken were working those inter rounds diligently.

Then, suddenly and wonderfully unpredictably, the touchpaper lit in those extraordinary fifth and sixth rounds. Both went down - Klitschko in the fifth, Joshua harder in the following round, and for the first time in his professional life. Joshua was quite literally a punch or two away from his first defeat, but he sucked it up, worked his way slowly back, and that right uppercut which made the major breakthrough in the 11th round was sensational. Knockdowns and onslaught followed and somehow Joshua had unified the heavyweight division - adding the WBA title to his IBF belt.

Aftermath, awards, and AJ's rise

Hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight fights in decades, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko had gone toe-to-toe through 11 pulsating rounds. We witnessed quite amazing bravery from Wladimir in the final stanza - refusing to call it quits - and AJ proved he can battle back in a crisis. The sportsmanship before, during, and after the fight was exemplary. Klitschko received huge cheers from an awestruck attendance, whilst acknowledging he'd been beaten by the better man on the night. Joshua basked in the glory of the moment, staying in the ring for over an hour after the fight to sign autographs and take pictures.

Britain now held two world heavyweight titles

The unified champion celebrated with Carl Froch

During over 25 years of covering boxing for Sky - we've enjoyed some halcyon heavyweight days. From Frank Bruno beating Oliver McCall on that emotional night at the old Wembley, through the Tyson, Holyfield, Bowe and of course Lennox Lewis times, to the utter dominance of both brilliant brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko. We've been there all the way.

Haye, Fury, and of course Bellew have thrilled us in the blue-riband division - but what unfolded on April 29, 2017, surely eclipsed it all.

I do not remember a heavyweight night as talked about as this. It sparked a wave of new interest. Every single person I have ever spoken to who was at Wembley Stadium that night absolutely loved it - wherever they were - on the floor, bird's eye, 'in the Gods' - they all just seem so happy to have said; 'I was there.'

For the first time in a long time, boxing was front and back page news. As a team, it was the first time we were put forward for broadcasting awards and we ended up with nominations for all four of the majors - BAFTA, RTS, Broadcast, and SJAs. We were overwhelmed and stunned to bring home both the Royal Television Society and Broadcast trophies for our finest-ever collaborative boxing televisual spectacular.

The Sky Sports team picked up gongs at both the Royal Television Society and Broadcast awards ceremonies

Sometimes in our sport, we can be left deflated, yet the stars aligned perfectly three years ago, as the pre-fight excitement for once translated into one of the classic heavyweight fire fests of all time.

The class of these intelligent, respectful champions was exemplary - from the announcement in December 2016 all the way through to the amazingly real final interviews after their extraordinary battle. Casual fans were gripped and on the most fitting and perfect occasion, we were treated to a sensational heavyweight fight for the ages. This really was beautiful brutality.

The event was unprecedented, with interest at fever pitch, an electric atmosphere, record-breaking crowds, raw drama, thrills, respect, courage, heart, dignity, and - a new superstar of British sport emerged!

It remains the most astonishing win for Anthony Joshua which catapulted him to superstardom, blended with amazing courage from Wladimir Klitschko - who gave everything he had even at this stage of his stellar career. What a way to go - no rematch, exit stage right, and heading straight for the Hall of Fame.

An amazing adios for WK, and a real lift-off for AJ.

In fact, it was well and truly lift-off for boxing. In every way.

