Dillian Whyte has challenged Tyson Fury after Deontay Wilder revealed he is recovering from bicep surgery

Dillian Whyte is mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt

Dillian Whyte has told Tyson Fury 'let's just have the fight' after Deontay Wilder revealed he is recovering from bicep surgery ahead of a third WBC title clash.

Fury's fight with Wilder has reportedly been scheduled for October as the preferred date for US television networks, and the American has admitted he cannot yet 'work out' after surgery on his left bicep following his stoppage loss in February, threatening further delay.

Whyte is already guaranteed a shot at the Fury-Wilder 3 winner by February 2021 at the latest due to his status as the WBC mandatory challenger, but believes his Brit rival now has an ideal opportunity to face him before the fight is enforced next February.

Why wouldn't he want to fight me instead of waiting for an injured Wilder to recover, as he may not even be ready by October due to the severity of his injury. Dillian Whyte

"Why don't we just get it on," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He just talks rubbish. I don't want to talk s*** about this, that or whatever. All I want to do is fight these guys.

"Let's just have the fight. Like he said to Deontay Wilder, 'It's only a fight, you win some, you lose some.' It's just a fight. Why wouldn't he want to fight me instead of waiting for an injured Wilder to recover, as he may not even be ready by October due to the severity of his injury."

Fury had previously suggested he would battle Whyte in the past for the WBC 'Diamond' belt, but instead fought Otto Wallin at the end of last year, and the Brixton man doubts whether the WBC champion will ever get in the ring with him.

Let’s do it then @gypsyking101 @wbcboxing @wbcmoro I’d fight you anytime anywhere 7 days a week and 5 times on Sunday I look forward to putting you to sleep #LetsGobaby pic.twitter.com/DWl0Ir04ap — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) May 14, 2019

"No, you can never trust what Tyson Fury says, never," said Whyte. "Tyson Fury says a lot of things. He said he would fight me if the WBC put the Diamond Belt on the line and then couldn't run away fast enough when they agreed.

"If it comes next, I'm not going to be, 'oh yeah!' I've been waiting for a long time. Everyone talks the talk but doesn't walk the walk. All they're doing is conning the public and depriving them of good fights. Why don't boxers fight each other? I will fight anyone and I don't care if I lose.

"All I can do is stay ready and stay focused on what I'm doing. My only requirement is give me enough time to prepare properly.

"Don't just do what Joshua did, saying I refused to fight when we already knew and had told everyone in December 2018 that he had arranged to fight Jarrell Miller on June 1 at MSG In New York before his fake negotiations with me.

Whyte also remains determined to face Anthony Joshua in the near future

"I've spent more time haggling over the price of tyres for one of my cars than they spent negotiating with me on the Wembley fight. A couple of texts and a five minute meeting. AJ was trying to use me to make it look like he wanted the fight and that he wanted to fight in the UK. If he wanted to fight in Wembley why didn't he fight Miller there or Ruiz?

"It's just b*******! I've wanted to fight AJ again for years and they know that. He had an immediate rematch with Ruiz, but won't give me a rematch. That's why I want the WBC belt so he can't continue to avoid me and fool the public with fake excuses.".

Whyte is currently training in Portugal as he prepares to risk his WBC mandatory status and WBC 'interim' title in a rescheduled fight with Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on July 4, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 32-year-old has already endured a lengthy wait for his first world title fight, despite being WBC No 1 challenger since 2017, and he was not impressed after the WBC recently attempted to justify the delay.

"It's embarrassing for the WBC to say that" said Whyte. "Why hasn't the WBC champion fought me yet and to say I've only been mandatory for over 280 days since I beat Oscar Rivas, but by the time my shot comes around in February 2021 I will have been the no 1 ranked contender for over 1200 days.

"That will be the longest wait in the history of boxing. It's frustrating and disgraceful!"

'The Body Snatcher' will join former England and Chelsea defender John Terry, England cricketer Ben Stokes, and golfer Justin Rose in a FIFA tournament to raise £10m for the NHS.

Whyte's mother is an NHS nurse and he is pleased to be part of The NHS Charities Together Cup, although admits football, virtual or in reality, is not his first passion.

"It's a good cause," said Whyte, who takes on Formula One driver Lando Norris in his opening match at 5.50pm on Monday evening.

"I want to have a laugh and enjoy it instead of taking it too seriously, but I'm very competitive and whatever I put my mind to, and practice, I can get it done, so let's see."

The NHS Charities Together Cup starts today from 12.10pm and you can find out more here.