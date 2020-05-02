Joseph Parker says Dillian Whyte has become 'agitated' by his calls for a rematch

Joseph Parker says Dillian Whyte has become "agitated" by his calls for a rematch and believes he could still feature in the British heavyweight's future plans.

The New Zealander was on the receiving end of a scathing verbal attack by Whyte, who called for Parker to fight 'someone credible' instead of 'prancing around his kitchen' in music videos.

Parker has retained his sense of humour, urging Whyte to display his dance moves, but more seriously has suggested that he wants to avenge a points loss in July 2018.

"Dillian and I have history with the fight that we had and obviously I want a rematch, and I think that's probably the reason why he's getting a bit agitated," Parker told Sky News.

"I'm calling him out and saying I can beat you.

But if there's no-one there willing to give him that opportunity, if no-one wants to fight him, I'm always here. I'm willing, I'm able and I'm ready. Joseph Parker

"But I see it as quite funny coming from him. I don't know if he can loosen up himself, and if he can dance, and if he has moves. I just don't know. If he sees this, it's a challenge to see if he can loosen up and just relax."

Asked if Whyte would offer him a second fight, the Kiwi said: "I hope so. I'm not sure if he will, but I hope he does, because I think it will be a great fight again.

Dillian Whyte is mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt

"I know he's trying to chase his goals and dreams of being champion of the world, but if there's no-one there willing to give him that opportunity, if no-one wants to fight him, I'm always here. I'm willing, I'm able and I'm ready."

The 28-year-old stopped Shawndell Winters in February, his third win since the setback to Whyte at The O2.

Parker was also beaten on points by Anthony Joshua in a world title unification clash at the Principality Stadium in March 2018, and voiced his respect for the Brit duo.

"They were both tough and they both presented different challenges," said Parker.

Parker also wants to avenge his loss to unified champion Anthony Joshua

"Dillian Whyte, very rough, come forward, chasing me around and he actually dropped me, so it shows he's got some good power.

"AJ, he kept me at bay, used his reach and boxed me a lot. A lot better than I thought he would box, so they are both very tough and great opponents that I hopefully (will) have a rematch with both in the future."

Whyte will risk his status as WBC mandatory challenger against Alexander Povetkin, with promoter Eddie Hearn suggesting the fight is likely to happen behind closed doors when the sport resumes.

"Whyte versus Povetkin is one of the fights we are planning to stage in the early part of the return, it will take place behind closed doors," Hearn told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports News.

"Dillian wasn't joking about fighting in a car park - it won't be in a car park!

"I don't know how we're going to do it yet, but we have to come back with a bang.

"Whyte versus Povetkin, along with Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano, is a fight that I believe we will see at the end of July or early-August."

