Apti Davtaev is 'triple Artur Beterbiev' and can be world heavyweight champion, says Tyson Fury’s trainer

Undefeated knockout machine Apti Davtaev is eager to learn from Tyson Fury, according to their trainer Sugarhill Steward.

Russian heavyweight Davtaev, who has 19 KOs in 21 fights, is being taught the same Kronk Gym style that Fury used to overwhelm Deontay Wilder.

But can Davtaev become a future world heavyweight champion?

Have Davtaev and Fury sparred together?

Sugarhill Steward told Sky Sports: I wanted to bring him to Tyson's training camp but he had a fight scheduled the day before.

He's never sparred Tyson. I wanted them to spar but the timing wasn't right. Apti was fighting in Russia, and Tyson in Las Vegas, one day apart, so it didn't make sense to travel.

He had a good performance in his last fight, keeping the things that I taught him.

He was excited to box with Tyson. He wants to learn from the best. It would be a great combination because Tyson loves to teach. During his last camp, we spent time teaching the sparring partners, not just teaching Tyson.

Is the language barrier a problem?

Sugarhill Steward: He learns pretty good even though he doesn't speak English too much. We have other Russians in the gym who help to translate.

If I could speak fluent Russian I would get through to him even better. Sometimes the translator may say things differently to how I want them said.

He spars with featherweights…

Sugarhill Steward: He is the big man of the house, the big heavyweight, who spars with everyone including the little 199lbs guys. He doesn't just spar the big guys.

He mustn't let the little guys hit him - that's part of being in the ring, you're not always punching. The things that the little guys do to him? He can carry it over and do it to someone his size.

How dedicated is Davtaev?

Sugarhill Steward: He works tremendously hard. He loves to be pushed. He never quits - even when he wants to quit, I ask him: 'Are you done?' He says: 'No, whatever you want, Sugar!'

Describe his style in the ring…

Sugarhill Steward: He's smart. He is getting more experienced. His learning ability is high.

You believe he is special…

Sugarhill Steward: I see him as a future champion. He is big, strong and athletic. You know what he can do? He can lie on his back and jump onto his feet without using his hands! He's so athletic.

He is very strong - not in terms of being powerful, but just strong. I compare him to Artur Beterbiev but triple the size!