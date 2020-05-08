Katie Taylor seeking ‘mega-fights’ with Amanda Serrano, Cecilia Braekhus and Delfine Persoon to seal legacy

1:22 Two-weight world champion Katie Taylor outlines her future plans. Two-weight world champion Katie Taylor outlines her future plans.

Katie Taylor is chasing “the best fights possible” against rivals Amanda Serrano, Cecilia Braekhus and Delfine Persoon in order to leave “a great legacy”.

The Irish phenomenon is expected to defend her undisputed lightweight title against Serrano behind closed doors on the same night as Dillian Whyte's heavyweight battle with Alexander Povetkin.

"It's all about legacy for me. I want to leave a great legacy, I want to be involved in the best fights," Taylor told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports.

"Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler and Tommy Hearns fought each other in their primes and will be remembered for generations because of that.

"Muhammad Ali fought Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Ken Norton. These are legendary fights and these guys go down as legends of the sport.

"That's the sort of legacy I want to leave.

"I'm fighting Serrano next, there has been talk of me fighting Braekhus, and the Persoon rematch is very important. I'd be happy to fight those three next.

"They are huge fights and I want to be involved in the best fights possible. We are all still in our primes. That's what makes these mega-fights so special.

"The Persoon rematch is important because a lot of people had her winning the fight, so I definitely need to put that to bed.

"The next time I fight her I'll put on a better performance. It was a particularly bad performance that night but I dug deep and got the win in a close fight. It could have gone the other way but I'm grateful it went my way.

"I'm looking forward to the rematch and to put on a dominating performance."

Taylor edged a unanimous decision against Persoon at New York's Madison Square Garden last year with every lightweight belt at stake.

She has since gone on to capture the WBO super-lightweight title, becoming a two-weight champion, against Christina Linardatou.

But Braekhus, the undefeated Norwegian, is a division above and holds the undisputed welterweight championship.

New York-based Serrano is a seven-weight champion and her upcoming clash with Taylor has been called "the greatest women's fight ever" by promoter Eddie Hearn.