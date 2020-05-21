Luke Campbell still in WBC title mix with Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko, says WBC president

Luke Campbell had hoped to receive another WBC lightweight title fight

Luke Campbell could be part of a WBC tournament after missing out on another fight for the WBC title, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Campbell was set to fight Javier Fortuna for the vacant WBC belt after Devin Haney was named champion-in-recess in December, but the American was reinstated as the WBC title holder after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 32-year-old Hull fighter will instead face Fortuna for the WBC 'interim' title, with the winner receiving a mandatory shot at Haney, who has been granted the opportunity to make a voluntary defence.

Devin Haney regained his status as WBC lightweight champion

WBC 'Franchise' champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is also expected to put his WBO and WBA belts at stake against Teofimo Lopez, Brooklyn's unbeaten IBF title holder.

Asked to clarify the WBC's rulings, Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "Well, I see an opportunity for great matches to happen. To get more excitement going on.

"Fortuna and Campbell will fight for the 'interim' title. They had signed to fight for the title. Now Haney, with this time he has healed, so there you have an opportunity for many great fights.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is likely to face Teofimo Lopez in a unification clash

"Teofimo Lopez is a sensational attraction. Lomachenko, Fortuna, Campbell and Haney, so they have two years of great activity that could be happening."

Haney previously held the WBC 'interim' belt, but was elevated to full WBC champion in October, with Lomachenko receiving 'Franchise' status.

Explaining his decision process, Sulaiman said: "I choose the way of giving fans, millions of fans, great fights, which is what the sport is all about. If that will have a few not happy, a few confused, so be it,

"But I prefer to take the great activity in the ring to give millions of fans great fights."

Campbell challenged Lomachenko for the WBC, WBO and WBA belts in August, suffering a points loss at The O2.