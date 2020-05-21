Cuba's Frank Sanchez ready to threaten world's best heavyweights, says promoter Leon Margules

Frank Sanchez wants to test his skills against the world's top heavyweights

Frank Sanchez is "calling out all the champions" as the unbeaten Cuban wants to be fast-tracked towards the biggest names at heavyweight, says promoter Leon Margules.

The 27-year-old contender has called for a sizeable step-up in class after bringing up his 18th straight win and has recently teamed up with renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso, who works with Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Sanchez has risen into the top 10 of the WBO rankings, with Anthony Joshua currently holding the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, and 'The Cuban Flash' wants to quicken his pursuit of a world title shot.

🐺 @DillianWhyte on The Boxing Show with @SkyJohnnyNelson & Anna Woolhouse



'The Body Snatcher' joins us this Friday afternoon to talk lockdown in Portugal, his next fight against Alexander Povetkin and his ongoing hunt for the WBC title 🐺



📺 2pm, Friday, Sky Sports News pic.twitter.com/4DfE0ILvia — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 20, 2020

Anthony Joshua's WBO belt has been targeted by the Cuban

"He wants big fights and he feels like he's ready to fight big fights," said Margules, the President of Warriors Boxing.

"He's anxiously waiting for the opportunity. He fought on the last show against (Joey) Dawejko, who has been a pretty tough stalking horse for a lot of people. He dominated him.

"Now he wants to step-up, and he's calling out all the champions."

A former national champion in his home country, Sanchez defeated the highly-regarded Erislandy Savon in the amateur ranks, and racked up eight victories within the first 12 months of his professional career.

"Cuban amateur pedigree, very talented fighter," said Margules.

"I think he can go pretty far, because I don't know a lot of heavyweights that possess his speed and athleticism. He's not the most explosive puncher in the division, but he'll hurt you in a volume sense.

"Remember he started as a cruiserweight, so he's not a huge heavyweight. He's tall, he's about 6'4", but he's more in the 220(lbs) range."

Asked if he would accept a possible WBO eliminator fight, Margules said: "If we get the opportunity."

Co-manager Mike Borao has told Sky Sports that Sanchez could target a rival in the WBO rankings such as American Michael Hunter, or New Zealander Junior Fa when the sport resumes following the coronavirus.