Dillian Whyte tells UFC star Francis Ngannou to back up boasts by accepting heavyweight boxing fight

Dillian Whyte remains eager to trade punches with Francis Ngannou

Dillian Whyte issued an instant response of "let's just do it" after UFC star Francis Ngannou declared that he wanted to fight one of the world's top heavyweights.

The France-based fighter is tempted to test his knockout power in a boxing ring - and this challenge has been welcomed by Whyte, the WBC 'interim' world heavyweight champion, who is preparing for a rescheduled fight against Alexander Povetkin.

Ngannou needed just 20 seconds to stop Jairzinho Rozenstruick earlier this month, but Whyte was far from intimidated, insisting the 33-year-old had already tarnished his fearsome reputation in a timid points loss to Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou has displayed his power in a string of ruthless knockout wins

"Ngannou is dumber than he sounds if he thinks he's going to do anything in boxing," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"If he turned up to fight me like the coward that he was against Derrick Lewis I'd hurt him and knock him clean out.

"That was officially the most boring fight in UFC history. The only thing more boring is his personality.

"If I called him a potato it would be a compliment. He reminds me of that other deluded coward Deontay Wilder.

"Ngannou has to be the most boring man on the planet. A speck of dust has more personality."

Ngannou appeared to pave the way for a potential grudge fight with Whyte by suggesting he wants to showcase his concussive punches in a boxing ring.

"Yes, I would have a boxing match," Ngannou told Sky Sports. "Whoever is possible and whenever is possible. The top heavyweights.

"I am always confident in my power. I have no doubts with my power."

1:19 Whyte says he dropped Tyson Fury on 'multiple occasions' in sparring Whyte says he dropped Tyson Fury on 'multiple occasions' in sparring

The Brixton man emerged victorious from an early experience of the MMA circuit as he reeled off a number of victories, including a 12-second win over Mark Stroud.

But Whyte has since strengthened his status as one of the sport's best heavyweight boxers and urged Ngannou to back up his recent boasts.

He said: "If he wants it and wants to earn some real money, let's get it on and stop talking about it. Don't talk about it, let's just do it."