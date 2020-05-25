KSI confident of fighting Jake Paul, with Eddie Hearn proposing 2021 date

The two came head-to-head after Jake Paul secured a first-round knockout against AnEsonGib in January

KSI says he wants to fight Jake Paul, with Eddie Hearn proposing that it happens in 2021.

The YouTuber beat Jake's brother, Logan, in LA in November, having previously fought him in Manchester the year before.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, believes that a bout with the younger sibling would "finish" things between him and the Pauls.

"I'm aiming for Jake. I feel like I need to finish this whole YouTube boxing thing off and he's the guy that I need to beat," he told Hearn and Tony Bellew on the Talk The Talk vodcast.

KSI fought Logan Paul twice - drawing the first in 2018, before winning the second in 2019

"It's going to happen. I don't know when, but it has to happen. That's the ultimate.

"Everyone's saying that I don't need to but life's about taking risk. I was taking a risk fighting Logan the first time and the second time."

The two were originally meant to fight after KSI beat fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in 2018, but they ended up fighting each other's brothers instead.

Jake Paul has been taunting his potential opponent on Instagram, firstly asking him to sign a contract, before posting what appeared to be an agreement between the two and Matchroom boxing, something which Hearn dismissed as fake.

Hearn said: "He was a bit cheeky the other day, he posted a contract on social media, apparently from us for a fight, but that's never ever come from us by the way!

"I do actually think he's a better fighter than Logan. 2021, I'll be on the phone to you about that fight."