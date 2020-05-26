Usyk vs Chisora: Oleksandr Usyk warns Derek Chisora's punches won't land on him

0:56 Usyk dismisses Chisora's tactics Usyk dismisses Chisora's tactics

Oleksandr Usyk says Derek Chisora’s plan to unleash relentless aggression from the opening bell will be rendered useless as his British opponent will not be able to ‘see the target’.

The Ukrainian star will test his razor-sharp reflexes against the strength and size of Chisora in only his second fight at heavyweight, with promoter Eddie Hearn revealing how the rescheduled bout is now likely to be staged overseas.

Chisora and his manager David Haye have questioned whether the undisputed cruiserweight king can cope with a punishing physical battle, but Usyk insists many have already tried and failed to ruin his perfect record with a similar game-plan.

0:50 Chisora claims he'll be even stronger to fight Usyk Chisora claims he'll be even stronger to fight Usyk

"Normally I face this kind of plan, every fight," Usyk told Sky Sports. "If you want to hit the target, you need to see the target, because he can throw as much punches as you can, but you need to land them into the target."

But Usyk has admitted that Chisora has already earned his respect, even before the Olympic gold medalist turned professional, as he watched the Brit's memorable battles with Vitali Klitschko and Haye.

"When I was an amateur, I was watching his fights as a heavyweight, with Klitschko, David Haye, and I was thinking 'wow', such great guys somewhere far away, and now I'm going to box one of those great guys myself."

Chisora has revitalised his career since teaming up with Haye, resulting in three straight victories, including a dominant stoppage of David Price last October.

The 36-year-old accepts that he cannot replicate Usyk's unique southpaw style in sparring, although he has hinted at a tactical switch that could produce a stunning upset win.

"I'm going to focus on what I do. I'm going to focus by going in the ring, and start looking for my man, and that's it.

"He's going to dance around, but we've got certain things we've been practising on and things we've been doing every day. It will pay off."

0:59 Joshua: Usyk is on my list... Joshua: Usyk is on my list...

YOUNG CHISORA KOS SEXTON 💥💪



🇬🇧 A young and undefeated British Champion @DerekWarChisora stopped Sam Sexton with a huge barrage of punches to add the commonwealth belt to his collection pic.twitter.com/06d0BcSTCs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 22, 2020

Chisora also revealed that he hopes to help Alexander Povetkin prepare to face his old foe Dillian Whyte.

"I've already said to Povetkin that, if he needs me, I'll come and help him. I'll fly to Russia," Chisora said.

"The Russian has already spoken to me and said: 'When it's time I'll send a plane to pick you up and you can help me train'."

Whyte, who has beaten Chisora twice, replied: "Derek is a stepping stone and I've stepped over him twice already. If he wants to be brutally knocked out again I'll take some easy money! If he beats Oleksandr Usyk and there's a belt on the line, I'd gladly take the belt off of him."