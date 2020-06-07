James Dielhenn
Mikaela Mayer out of Top Rank's boxing return after testing positive for coronavirus
"You can imagine how disappointed I am. However, these protocols were put into place for a reason"
Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for coronavirus and will not fight in her scheduled bout on Tuesday in Las Vegas.
I am heartbroken to report that I will no longer be fighting on Tuesday’s Top Rank card due to a positive result in my COVID-19 test yesterday. It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines. The rest of my team tested negative and they are all in good health. I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you and I’m disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone. After two hard back-to-back camps, not being able to step in to the ring both times, you can imagine how disappointed I am. However, these protocols were put into place for a reason and it's more important to care about the health and well being of my team and the people at this event. So I am complying with the rules set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Top Rank to keep everyone safe. I will just have to take a quick break but I will be in the ring soon. I appreciate all the love and support. Please tune in to ESPN on Tuesday night and support the card and all of the fighters. Boxing is back and I'll be back.🙏🏼 #boxing
Mayer said: "It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines."
Her fight against Helen Joseph was planned for the first event since lockdown began by Bob Arum's promotional company Top Rank.
The event, behind-closed-doors at Vegas' MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, will be headlined by WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson's debut in the division above against Felix Caraballo.
Mayer, the 2016 Olympian, is 12-0 as a pro.