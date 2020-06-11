Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury may not be held in UK, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua's prospective world heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury may not necessarily take place in the UK, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Terms for a two-fight deal have been agreed between both parties in what has already been described as the biggest fight in British boxing history.

However, Hearn has warned it does not necessarily mean it will automatically take place on British soil - admitting lucrative offers from other countries may scupper any potential homecoming.

Speaking on Matchroom's Youtube channel, Hearn said: "Everyone will talk about this fight taking place in the UK because it's between two Brits and in an ideal world it's definitely something we would look at.

"But it doesn't necessarily work like that - we have to go back to report the offers to these people's teams.

"It's a fight between two guys, it's a dangerous sport so let them make their money."

Saudi Arabia, which staged Joshua's rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in December, has emerged as one potential destination while China could be another venue.

"We know Saudi Arabia would love to have this fight - we had a wonderful experience last time with the Andy Ruiz fight," added Hearn.

"We've had offers from China, we've had offers from around the world.

"This is the biggest fight in boxing - it doesn't get any bigger. There's not going to be any country that stages major events that won't want this fight.

"But it's a two-fight deal so one will take place in an alternative venue to the other fight. If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic."