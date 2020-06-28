Deontay Wilder believes he has the beating of Tyson Fury in third fight, says Frank Warren

0:39 Fury: Wilder the most dangerous in the division Fury: Wilder the most dangerous in the division

Deontay Wilder has the opportunity to "prove everybody wrong" in a trilogy fight against Tyson Fury but the new champion's promoter Frank Warren says "I don't believe he will".

Wilder is contracted to a third WBC heavyweight championship fight against Fury, who won their second meeting comprehensively.

"I think Tyson has got Deontay's number," said his UK promoter Warren. "I thought he won the first fight. Second fight he won it emphatically.

Wilder is contracted to face Fury again

Lewis v Tyson brawl! 👀💥



Over on our YouTube channel we've put together the top 10 biggest grudges in boxing history! From Lennox Lewis to Dillian Whyte, we’ve seen plenty of bitter rivalries in boxing...... 👇



📺 Watch here: https://t.co/6ghh92smG5 pic.twitter.com/fO4brooE97 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 26, 2020

"I don't know what Deontay can bring that's any different from the previous two fights.

"He feels that he can. I know speaking to Shelly Finkel his manager, he's very, very confident. He believes he's got the beating of Tyson. That remains to be seen."

Fury and Wilder's trilogy meeting is still awaiting a finalised date and location after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the moment, it's contracted to take place in America, but it could take place anywhere at the moment, because obviously there are negotiations going on with various territories who may be interested in putting the fight on," Warren said.

"As it stands right now, there is nothing set in stone.

"It's all talk, that's why I've not really been going too much into it. It's pointless, until something is concrete and on the table, what's the point of commenting on something?

"All we know is what the contract says, the rematch has to happen, so that's where we are.

"When and where it happens, it will be decided I think fairly soon, because the fight will have to happen some time this year, towards the end of the year."

Wilder insisted his ring-walk outfit, weighing 40lbs, tired his legs and contributed to his first career loss at the hands of Fury earlier this year but Warren has laughed that off.

"Talk about excuses, Tyson in the first fight never came out with any excuses, never complained, which he should have done.

"He never complained about the result. He never complained that he had to lose, over the course of six months, 11 stone in weight.

"He didn't complain that he had been inactive for a long period of time. He never complained about anything, just got on with it, and did what he had to do.

"I'm a big fan of Deontay, but I thought he embarrassed himself with some of the excuses that he made.

"You're better off not saying anything. Just get on with it. Get to the rematch and prove everybody wrong. That will be his opportunity to do that. I hope he doesn't.

"I don't believe he will, but anything can happen in boxing when you've got big punchers. He's a big puncher."

0:32 Joshua and Fury must agree a 'mountain' of terms Joshua and Fury must agree a 'mountain' of terms

0:45 Fury insists he is a harder puncher than Joshua Fury insists he is a harder puncher than Joshua

Fury still has a "mountain" of terms to agree with IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua before an undisputed title fight can happen but Warren insists "no obstacle" should stand in the way.

"All that's agreed is a 50-50 split," he said.

"Who walks first? What side of the poster? Just toss a coin. Let's make a list, here's the 10 points. Spin a coin, whoever wins, you've got the first one, he's got the second one. Get it on. Stop putting obstacles in the way. There are no obstacles in the way of this fight."