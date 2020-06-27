Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have become embroiled in a fresh war of words on social media

Tyson Fury has traded angry words with Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have stoked up their rivalry with a heated exchange of words on social media.

WBC champion Fury has angered Whyte by saying he could further delay the Brixton man's WBC mandatory title shot, which is due to take place on February 2021.

Fury will firstly face Deontay Wilder in a third fight before the end of the year, while Whyte defends his WBC interim title against Alexander Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the heavyweights have intensified their feud on Twitter.

"Gypsy @Tyson_Fury Coward always conning the public you forget I've put you down lots before & watched you pathetically sobbing on the canvas you ran away last year when @wbcboxing ordered you to fight me anytime anywhere anyhow," wrote Whyte.

Fury replied: "@DillianWhyte you're a mug, Come back when u achieve something dosser, A man who had famous for getting chinned by AJ...."

The British duo continued to trade insults, with Whyte referring to past sparring sessions in which he suggested Fury was floored by him.

Dillian Whyte is mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt

Promoter Eddie Hearn has insisted Whyte should still receive his WBC title fight in early 2021, despite ongoing negotiations for Joshua to battle Fury in an undisputed world title clash next summer.

"Whyte should take priority over Joshua to get the Fury fight," Hearn told Sky Sports.

Boxing's back! 🥳



A sizzling schedule of three Sky Sports shows from Matchroom’s Fight Camp followed by @DillianWhyte v Alexander Povetkin live on Sky Sports Box Office



Full details here 👇 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 26, 2020

"Joshua will fight Pulev in November so won't fight until May, June or July of next year anyway. So there's no reason why Whyte shouldn't get that shot."