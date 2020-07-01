Katie Taylor could defend her world titles against Miriam Gutierrez as WBA mandatory defence is overdue

Katie Taylor could defend her world titles against unbeaten Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez as a WBA mandatory defence is "overdue", WBA president Gilberto Mendoza confirmed.

Ireland's undisputed world lightweight champion had called for Amanda Serrano to fulfil a proposed fight on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, while promoter Eddie Hearn was also keen to arrange a rematch between Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

But Gutierrez, with 13 straight wins, has emerged as another potential opponent for Taylor, who must fulfil her world title commitments by facing the WBA's mandatory challenger.

WBA president Mendoza told Sky Sports: "We support Katie's fight with Serrano and Persoon, but if it's not one of them then she must face her mandatory Gutierrez - it's been over two years since she won the title and her mandatory is overdue."

Taylor had issued a challenge to Serrano on social media, saying: "We both signed contracts, all financial barriers have been removed and any training/travel issues are the same for both of us as I'm also training in the US.

"No more excuses, this is a fight to elevate the sport. August 22 is our time to make history. You in?"

But the Puerto Rican, a four-weight world champion, has been reluctant to commit to a rescheduled clash with Taylor.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has "reached out" to Persoon, who hotly disputed her points defeat to Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York last June.

Taylor will defend her world title titles on the same bill as Dillian Whyte's WBC interim heavyweight title defence against Alexander Povetkin at Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, with Martin Bakole against Sergey Kuzmin and Luther Clay versus Chris Kongo on the undercard.