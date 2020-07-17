Callum Smith is 'still in the frame' to potentially face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says trainer Joe Gallagher

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is set to return to the ring in September

Callum Smith is "still in the frame" to potentially face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez – and the Mexican star "wants" that fight, says the Liverpudlian’s trainer Joe Gallagher.

Canelo is considering options for his return in September, with Ireland's Jason Quigley admitting there is a 'high possibility' of him receiving the fight, but the British duo of Smith and John Ryder remain on the shortlist.

Trainer Gallagher believes Smith, the WBA 'super' champion at super-middleweight, is the preferred option for Canelo, but acknowledges the reduced financial rewards on offer might influence the final decision.

Callum Smith is still in contention for the Canelo fight, says Joe Gallagher

"Callum Smith's name is still in the frame and we'll just have to wait and see," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"I understand there's an amount of money. I understand there's no tickets, I understand there's no fanbase. I understand there's no money to be made from the promotion.

"For a promoter it's very hard, so I do understand. For this fight, because of the circumstances, Canelo will go for the cheaper option."

"They have offered me the fight, to fight @Canelo Alvarez, and it's all there" 👀



🇮🇪 @jay_quigley says there is a 'high possibility' of him fighting the Mexican star 🇲🇽



Read more 👇 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 16, 2020

Smith is regarded as the No 1 in the 168lbs division after winning the World Boxing Super Series final and Gallagher insists the unbeaten 30-year-old is the most attractive fight on offer for Canelo.

"Canelo is training hard, he wants to fight in September. I believe he wants to fight Callum Smith," said Gallagher. "There's negotiations going on with Golden Boy [promotional company] and whoever else.

"Callum Smith has thrown his name in the hat and he's ready to go. From what I'm hearing, Canelo wants Callum. If it doesn't happen, we don't know, maybe it isn't going to generate the money that the promoters would like to generate.

"There's no denying that Canelo would fight anyone. I do think it's more the logistics side of it and more what makes money, if they can make money, in this current climate."

Asked about whether Canelo could face a Brit in Smith or Ryder, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez exclusively told Sky Sports: "There is a very good chance. There are a couple of guys we are looking at as a possibility.

"Anybody willing to come to the table and be reasonable, he will fight.

"We are not discarding any of the top guys."