Conor Benn vs Florian Marku? 'Fanatical' fan-base would be a test for Benn, says Marku's manager Sam Jones

Conor Benn should embrace the challenge of taking on Florian Marku and the carnival-like atmosphere generated by his supporters, says the Albanian's manager Sam Jones.

The undefeated pair are each in the welterweight division and a social media spat has begun to brew after Marku labelled Benn "a coward".

"Marku has the best support I've ever heard," his manager Jones told Sky Sports. "It is fanatical.

"He had 4,000 people for a four-rounder - if he fought Benn he would have 20,000 fans with another 20,000 outside!

"Every time [Benn's promoter] Eddie Hearn posts on social media the comments are full of Albanians saying: 'Florian Marku!'

"He is genuinely very good. He has sparred Luke Campbell and will spar Ohara Davies.

"He's not just a ticket seller. He can really fight.

Do I look scared!?. people trying to make themselves relevant by calling my name. Me and my team got a plan and we’re sticking to it.. Ultimately the Best will meet! pic.twitter.com/JdBbRMoHiJ — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) July 23, 2020

"If he fought Benn the crowd would be Benn's family and friends then the rest would be Albanians.

"Benn's latest posts are getting hammered with thousands of comments about Marku.

"Benn said: 'Nobody knows Marku'. If you fight Josh Warrington in Leeds you expect a sell-out - if you fight Marku, expect a sell-out. That's what fan-bases are all about.

"Come on. Have you been to a Marku fight? It's like a carnival.

"Neither of them take a backwards step. They don't have to look for each other. Their styles would gel like salt and pepper. They are both heavy handed.

"Benn is talking about Ashley Theophane who is past his best. Let's make the Marku fight because it's a guaranteed sell-out at The O2. We're ready to go!"