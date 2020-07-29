Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury urged to 'get the job done' in next fights to seal undisputed title collision course

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's brief conversation on holiday in Marbella was "awkward" and they reminded each other not to ruin their collision course, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC title holder Fury have agreed financial terms to decide an undisputed ruler next year, but must first come through defences of their respective belts.

"It was probably awkward," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News about their meeting in Marbella.

"Although people thought it was staged, it definitely wasn't.

"'Make sure you beat Deontay Wilder, make sure you beat Kubrat Pulev, see you next year'.

"The two respect each other. It will be a great build-up, backwards and forwards, two very different characters.

"It's the biggest fight in world boxing. Both guys are fully on board but need to get the job in December.

"AJ's fight date is looking like early December."

Fury's trilogy meeting with Wilder is targeted for December 19, Sky Sports were told by his US-based promoters Top Rank.

If they each retain their belts, the undisputed championship could be decided next year.

"There is an agreement between the two of them and the parties to take those fights, two of them, in 2021," Hearn said.

"We're in a good place but, as the world has shown us in 2020, anything can happen.

"Right now? The focus for AJ in on Pulev. The focus for Fury is on Wilder again.

"AJ is in good spirits and is starting camp now for Pulev."

Hearn's Matchroom Boxing HQ is the location for Fight Camp, a behind-closed-doors venue which will host four nights of live boxing each weekend of August.

Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman collide in the main-event of the first show, on Saturday from 7pm live on Sky Sports.

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon conclude Fight Camp on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"It's about hype, it's about intrigue. We're doing things differently," Hearn said.

"All the fighters are in the hotel, commonly known as 'the bubble'. They arrived yesterday, were tested, we got the results back this morning and every fighter tested negative. Fantastic news.

"They have a private gym. They will not leave that facility.

"Out there on that lawn? It will throw up unexpected drama over the next few weeks.

"You will see people expected to win who lose, and underdogs come through to win. You will hear everything - punches to the ribcages, around the side of the head, the referee's instructions, the dialogue between the corner team and their fighter.

"While we hope this doesn't last forever, sit back and enjoy the next four weeks of Fight Camp."