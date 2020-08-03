Harper vs Jonas: Fight Camp boxers test negative for coronavirus ahead of week two

Matchroom HQ is staging four weeks of live boxing

Every boxer involved in week two of Fight Camp has returned a negative test for coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed all those involved in Friday night's second Fight Camp event have been cleared to remain on site.

All Co-vid tests conducted today for this weeks #FightCamp are negative 👌 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 3, 2020

Comprehensive safety measures are in place at the Matchroom Boxing HQ for four consecutive weeks of live boxing, which began with Ted Cheeseman's unanimous points victory over Sam Eggington on Saturday.

Terri Harper takes on Natasha Jonas in a first all-British women's world title fight in the main event on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Cruiserweights Chris Billam-Smith and Nathan Thorley contest the Commonwealth title, Liverpool's Anthony Fowler meets Adam Harper, Aqib Fiaz faces Kane Barker and Hopey Price fights Johnny Phillips.

The boxers, who were tested on Monday morning, self-isolated until they received their results and are now in a Fight Camp "bubble" until they make their way to Matchroom HQ for fight night.

Watch Terri Harper against Natasha Jonas on Fight Camp this Friday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports.