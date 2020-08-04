Harper vs Jonas: Terri Harper calls Natasha Jonas 'unprofessional' for arriving late to Fight Camp

Harper has criticised Jonas' professionalism

Terri Harper has criticised her challenger Natasha Jonas as being "unprofessional" and accused her of "throwing a spanner in the works" of Fight Camp by arriving late.

🛬 @TashaJonas & @JoeG are the final arrivals at this week's #FightCamp



📺 Watch week 2 of #FightCamp live on Sky Sports Action this Friday from 7pm! pic.twitter.com/aPsG0N59L8 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 4, 2020

Everyone arriving at the behind-closed-doors venue at Matchroom HQ was given a specific time to comply with COVID-19 requirements but Jonas missed her slot then turned up later on Tuesday afternoon.

Harper's WBC super-featherweight championship is at stake on Friday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports, in the first-ever all-British women's world title fight.

An unimpressed Harper told Sky Sports about her absent opponent earlier on Tuesday: "No risk of bumping into her!

"I think it's unprofessional, personally. I don't know the reason behind it - hopefully it's a good one - but I think it's unprofessional.

"For me, she can do what she wants. But on [behalf of Matchroom and Sky Sports], the work that you have put in, making sure everything sticks to the schedule, it's thrown a spanner in the works."

🗣️"I think it's unprofessional!" 👀@TerriHarper96 isn't too impressed with @TashaJonas' late arrival at #FightCamp



📺 Watch Harper v Jonas for the WBC super-featherweight title on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Action! pic.twitter.com/5FLWXg9Fzh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 4, 2020

Harper has been forced to deny a rumour, suggested by Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher, that she has been recently hurt in a sparring session.

She warned London 2012 Olympian Jonas: "For me, professional and amateur boxing are two completely different styles.

"We're not going to do anything daft. We're not going to be looking for a stoppage.

"I'm going to use my engine that for some reason Natasha thinks could be a bad thing. I'm going to work Natasha all night and break her down."

Harper has already been targeted by Mikaela Mayer, the undefeated US Olympian.

"There's no hard feelings towards her," Mayer told Sky Sports. "I just want to fight her, kick her ass and take her belt!

"If I were to fight her? I would take her out of that comfort zone that she is in, and take it to her.

"She has good skills - she's tall, uses her reach well, has a good jab. Solid, basic foundations. She doesn't have anything that is complete trash or not technically sound.

"But she isn't well-rounded yet. She still has a long way to go.

"She will develop over time. But by the time she gets to the top level? I'll be two levels ahead of her. She'll never catch up to me."