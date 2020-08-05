Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury could 'open the door' for fights between Matchroom and Frank Warren's biggest names, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn is willing to work with rival promoter Frank Warren

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury could 'open the door' for future fights between Matchroom and Frank Warren's biggest stars.

Warren issued a press release on Tuesday night, challenging Matchroom boss Hearn to make a list of potential fights, topped by Joshua against Fury, who have agreed financial terms in principle for two fights next year.

Queensberry vs Matchroom...



BT vs Sky...



Who wants it?!? pic.twitter.com/VMk7DoJlnn — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 4, 2020

Hearn described some of the suggested bouts as 'unrealistic' but is interested in some of the possible match-ups.

"I thought it was strange, interesting, all those words," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"It's a bit weird. In a situation like that, normally you just phone someone or send them an email, saying 'This is my idea, what do you think?'

"Going out with a press release was an interesting tactic. A lot of the fights I really like, on those cards.

"Some are unrealistic - Dubois against Whyte. We know Whyte is fighting Povetkin and he's mandatory to Fury.

"We know Usyk is fighting Chisora. We know Joyce and Dubois are fighting, but some of them are great match-ups. I love Buatsi against Yarde."

Dillian Whyte faces Alexander Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Hearn admitted that any personal differences would have to be put aside to satisfy the public demand for fights.

"I also acknowledge fans want to see great fights, so if there's business to be done, I'm all for it," he said.

Hearn has held negotiations for Joshua-Fury with Bob Arum, the Top Rank boss, but he is willing to instigate talks with Warren about other fighters in his promotional stable if the terms are suitable.

"I've been instructed to deal with Bob Arum on that fight, so my negotiations on Fury against Joshua don't involve Frank Warren," said Hearn.

0:57 Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's brief conversation on holiday in Marbella could have been 'a bit awkward', but insists they respect each other. Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's brief conversation on holiday in Marbella could have been 'a bit awkward', but insists they respect each other.

"They involve Bob Arum, because Tyson Fury is giving him the control, but I'm happy to talk to Warren at any time. Every now and again I have a backwards and forwards with a couple of his boys in the office. No problem, it's fine.

"But I do think that fight could help us open the door to others as well. As long as my fighters are happy, as long as the money is secured, and as along as everything makes sense, I'm all for it.

"A lot of those fights we need to move forward. This goes back to the argument of boxing needs to be in a good place, so we need to deliver good fights, and if we can't deliver those in stable and around, we should look at other promoters to work with to make cross promotion fights."

Watch Terri Harper against Natasha Jonas at Friday's 'Fight Camp', live on Sky Sports.