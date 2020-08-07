Whyte vs Povetkin: Booking information for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon 2

Dillian Whyte against Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Alexander Povetkin, with Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 on the same Sky Sports Box Office bill - and you can book it now!

Whyte has agreed to a high-stakes heavyweight clash with Povetkin, who could ruin the Brixton man's plans for a mandatory title fight for Tyson Fury's WBC belt in early 2021.

Irish star Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight titles in a hotly-anticipated rematch with Persoon on the Whyte-Povetkin show on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte risks his world heavyweight title ambitions against Povetkin

To book via your Sky remote

Press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your PIN if prompted.

To book online

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Taylor resumes her rivalry with Persoon in their world title rematch

To watch online

Watch Whyte vs Povetkin online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.



You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions