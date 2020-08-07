Harper vs Jonas: Chris Billam-Smith ruthlessly stops Nathan Thorley to defend Commonwealth belt

0:39 Chris Billam-Smith stopped Nathan Thorley in the second round at 'Fight Camp' Chris Billam-Smith stopped Nathan Thorley in the second round at 'Fight Camp'

Chris Billam-Smith blasted aside Nathan Thorley to defend his Commonwealth belt - and called for a European title clash with Tommy McCarthy.

The 30-year-old cruiserweight utilised his superior size and power as he stopped Thorley inside two rounds at 'Fight Camp', and hopes to receive a showdown with McCarthy, who is targeting the vacant European belt.

Billam-Smith swiftly backed up Thorley in the opening round, feinting cleverly before delivering hurtful punches, and a left hook forced the Welshman to take a knee.

2:34 Billam-Smith wants to face Tommy McCarthy for the European title Billam-Smith wants to face Tommy McCarthy for the European title

Sensing an early finish, Billam-Smith resumed his ruthless assault in the second round and clubbing punches again Floored Thorley, who briefly fired back defiantly, before a crunching counter punch prompted the referee to wave it off.

Hopey Price extended his professional record to three victories with a composed points victory over Jonny Phillips.

Hopey Price completed a classy victory over Jonny Phillips

The 20-year-old featherweight neutralised the early aggression of Phillips to seal a 60-54 verdict.