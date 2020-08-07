Harper vs Jonas: Chris Billam-Smith ruthlessly stops Nathan Thorley to defend Commonwealth belt
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 07/08/20 9:08pm
Chris Billam-Smith blasted aside Nathan Thorley to defend his Commonwealth belt - and called for a European title clash with Tommy McCarthy.
The 30-year-old cruiserweight utilised his superior size and power as he stopped Thorley inside two rounds at 'Fight Camp', and hopes to receive a showdown with McCarthy, who is targeting the vacant European belt.
Billam-Smith swiftly backed up Thorley in the opening round, feinting cleverly before delivering hurtful punches, and a left hook forced the Welshman to take a knee.
Sensing an early finish, Billam-Smith resumed his ruthless assault in the second round and clubbing punches again Floored Thorley, who briefly fired back defiantly, before a crunching counter punch prompted the referee to wave it off.
Hopey Price extended his professional record to three victories with a composed points victory over Jonny Phillips.
The 20-year-old featherweight neutralised the early aggression of Phillips to seal a 60-54 verdict.