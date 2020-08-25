Johnny Nelson overcame shyness and derision to become a record-breaking world champion

1:09 This new series examines the mental strains that top-level athletes go through and how their experiences can instruct anybody and everybody. All episodes available On Demand from August 12 This new series examines the mental strains that top-level athletes go through and how their experiences can instruct anybody and everybody. All episodes available On Demand from August 12

Johnny Nelson has revealed how he overcame shyness and derision to become a record-breaking world champion, having learned to gain unwavering confidence.

Nelson retired from boxing 15 years ago as the WBO champion, the longest reigning world cruiserweight title holder, and has since launched a successful career as a Sky Sports expert.

But the 53-year-old freely admits he had to find a way to combat harsh criticism and persistent doubts about his boxing ability before he reached the sport's highest level.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports for the third episode of the new Life Lessons Through Sport series, Nelson tells host Sarah Stirk how self-belief has become a key quality for his achievements, inside and outside the ring.

As a timid schoolboy, Nelson had shown no signs that he could become a dominant champion.

"I was that shy, whenever an adult spoke to me, I'd actually start crying," he said.

"For me to end up fighting, everyone in my family cannot believe or understand me being a fighter."

Nelson received guidance from respected trainer Brendan Ingle

But Nelson received guidance from his mentor Brendan Ingle, a renowned trainer at the Wincobank gym in Sheffield.

His early introduction to boxing was harsh, with Nelson suffering a string of amateur defeats, and even when he turned professional, there would be crushing losses in his opening three bouts.

After claiming the British title, Nelson's career appeared to be on the rise, only for him to endure a tepid draw with Carlos De Leon in his first world title fight.

Nelson received a stinging public reaction in the aftermath of that fight, but Ingle's calm advice eventually helped him fix his shattered confidence.

You've got to learn how to deal with failure. With that comes wisdom, because you know how you've come through. Johnny Nelson

"Brendan once said, 'To get wisdom, you've got to go through experiences good and bad'. We love the great experiences, relish them, we think it's great, but when we get the bad experiences - why me, why is this happening to me?'

"You've got to learn both. You've got to learn how to deal with failure. With that comes wisdom, because you know how you've come through."

Despite further setbacks, Nelson would eventually earn another world title fight against Carl Thompson and would stop his British rival in the fifth round to become the new WBO cruiserweight champion in 1999.

The new WBO champion would have a dominant reign in the division

He proudly defended that belt until 2005, when injury forced him into retirement, and has since become an analyst for Sky Sports Boxing.

It was far from easy, but Nelson discovered a winning mindset through sport that also enabled him to succeed after he had hung up his gloves.

"My simple line is find a way. In every situation, you can find a way. You've to keep looking. If I can do it, I had 13 amateur fights, I won three. I was the biggest joke in our gym.

"I lost my first three professional fights. I was classed as a journeyman, wouldn't do anything.

"I retired as a world champion, setting a record of defences. If I can do that, leaving school with no qualifications, you are 10 steps, 20 steps, 50 steps ahead of me."

Watch Johnny Nelson on Life Lessons Through Sport at 6pm on Tuesday on Sky Sports Arena, or watch all episodes On Demand now.