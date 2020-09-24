Alexander Povetkin's promoter suggests Russian stadium for Tyson Fury world title showdown

1:07 Watch Povetkin KO Whyte Watch Povetkin KO Whyte

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow is a "possible location" for Alexander Povetkin's planned challenge of Tyson Fury, says his promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy.

Povetkin aims to protect his status as mandatory challenger to Fury's WBC heavyweight title in a rematch with Dillian Whyte on November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Russian veteran Povetkin delivered a shuddering knockout of Whyte to rip away his planned shot at Fury's belt.

Could the Luzhniki host a world heavyweight title fight?

The 2018 World Cup final was at the Luzhniki Stadium

4:18 Dillian Whyte exclusive on his Povetkin rematch Dillian Whyte exclusive on his Povetkin rematch

Asked if Povetkin aims to enforce a mandatory challenge of Fury, Ryabinskiy exclusively told Sky Sports: "We will work in this direction.

"The fight for the world title is a big event in the career of any fighter, and with every reason for this, of course we will seek a mandatory defence from the WBC."

Ryabinskiy said of the Luzhniki Stadium, an 80,000-seat facility in Russia's capital city: "Why not? This is one of the possible locations."

Povetkin's unsuccessful challenge for Wladimir Klitschko's world heavyweight championship in 2013 was held at Moscow's Olympic Stadium.

The Luzhniki Stadium had been mentioned by Povetkin's team prior to his 2018 challenge of Anthony Joshua, which was eventually staged at Wembley.

Ryabinskiy said about hosting a future world heavyweight title fight in Russia: "If such a fight takes place, it will really become an event in the boxing world, no matter where it takes place: in Russia or in any other country in the world."

6:13 Eddie Hearn says Whyte's career at world level is on the line Eddie Hearn says Whyte's career at world level is on the line

0:36 Tony Bellew: Povetkin punch 'once in a lifetime' Tony Bellew: Povetkin punch 'once in a lifetime'

Fury has plans to decide the undisputed heavyweight championship with IBF, WBA and WBO titleholder Joshua, and must first come through a third WBC title meeting with Deontay Wilder, but will have Povetkin as his mandatory challenger, if the Russian beats Whyte again.

Ryabinskiy said about Povetkin's desire to fight Fury: "You know, Sasha [Povetkin] has a very simple answer to this.

"'Champion, you say? Hadn't lost yet? Does everyone consider him the strongest in the division? Then, of course, I want to box with him!'"

Povetkin is 41 but finds himself on the verge of a title shot to add to the version of the WBA belt that he previously owned.

His only losses in 39 fights, since becoming a 2004 Olympic gold medallist, came against Klitschko and Joshua.

He aims to avenge the Joshua defeat and rearrange a fight with Deontay Wilder, too. Their scheduled meeting in 2016 fell through.

"I'll say it again: Sasha is only happy to box with the strongest opponents," Ryabinskiy said.

"The rematch with Joshua will certainly be interesting for him.

"And with Wilder he has a long history. Some time ago the fight did not take place. If it takes place now, it will be interesting."