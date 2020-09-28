The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies admits ‘I can’t say I’m on a different level because Tyrone McKenna proved himself’

Tyrone McKenna believes he has backed Ohara Davies into a corner by forcing them to meet in The Golden Contract final.

Davies and McKenna will contest the super-lightweight finale, alongside featherweight finalists Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh, and settle their grudge on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.

"McKenna has been calling me out for years," Davies told Sky Sports. "I've looked at him and thought: 'He isn't on my level' so I didn't respond. He kept calling me out.

"The rivalry is now a massive fight and, because we're in the final of The Golden Contract, I can't avoid him.

"I can't say I'm on a different level because he's proved himself."

McKenna said: "He has to fight me, he's backed into a corner. I've got what I wanted after four long years of calling him out."

Londoner Davies and Northern Ireland's McKenna got into a physical altercation last year that lit the fuse to their rivalry.

McKenna explained: "I was told 'you had better not go near Ohara or you're out of the competition' so that was in the back of my mind.

"He gripped me against the side of a van. I thought: 'Do I let my hands go?'"

Davies' version of events: "He approached me and got too close in my personal space so I grabbed him. If you come in my personal space then something might go down."

They have each won 21 of their 23 fights and claiming glory at The Golden Contract would be the career highlight for whoever comes out on top.

Davies insisted his route to the final was more eye-catching: "My first fight with Logan Yoon? He was a great amateur, unbeaten as a pro, highly rated, everyone thought I'd be beaten, he was a southpaw. Everyone said I'd get knocked out. But for that fight I was unstoppable."

But McKenna, who came through a controversial semi-final with pre-tournament favourite Mohamed Mimoune, said: "I've learned more in my two fights than Ohara has in his two fights.

"I see people saying Ohara will knock me out. But I've been the underdog before and come out on top. I believe I'm the better boxer."

Davies concluded this war of words: "It's not personal, it's just business. For this fight I get a big bonus if I knock him out! He will get knocked out, definitely. It's just business. Just like a landlord, I'm coming to collect.

"I am unstoppable, unbeatable, I've worked so hard. I'm smarter than in the past, my footwork is better, my speed is better, I refuse to lose. If I set to mind to learning to fly, I could learn to fly. Nothing is impossible for a man who has the will."

McKenna hit back: "Ohara will be very disappointed when he doesn't get a knockout. I love getting stuck in - taking punches, giving punches. I don't believe he is strong enough to knock me out. He wants to go for it? We can stand in the centre of the ring, go to war, see who is better conditioned.

"I am driven by one thing - fighting Ohara in The Golden Contract final - he is focused on more than just me. That will be his downfall. I'm better than he thinks, more awkward than he thinks."

McKenna and Davies will settle a long-standing grudge

