Jermall Charlo and Jermell Charlo each impressively won world title showdowns

Jermall Charlo defended his WBC title

Jermall Charlo outpointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermell Charlo stopped Jeison Rosario in their respective world title fights on Saturday night.

The twins, who had spoken previously of securing a legacy like the Klitschkos', left Connecticut with a combined four belts after standout performances.

Jermall successfully defended his WBC middleweight championship against Derevyanchenko via unanimous decision.

It was his biggest test to date and he comprehensively passed it, extending his record to 31-0.

Jermell (L) and Jermall Charlo shone on the same night

'Hit man' Jermall hurt Derevyanchenko in the third round and, by the end, had badly swollen both of his opponent's eyes.

Derevyanchenko's only previous two defeats came in world title challenges of Daniel Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin, against whom he emerged with a lot of credit.

But Jermall earned wide scores of 116-112, 117-111, and 118-110 from the judges and left with his reputation notably enhanced.

He had previously been challenged by Chris Eubank Jr who told Sky Sports: "He is not a likeable guy. Some people say I'm arrogant or cocky but I'm a down to earth, decent guy. This guy's head is in the clouds. He thinks that he's more than he is. I would take great pleasure in taking him down a peg or two."

Jermell Charlo went home as IBF, WBA and WBC champion

Jermell won his super-welterweight unification fight by stopping Rosario with a body shot.

Defending WBC champion Jermell took home his rival's IBF and WBA belts after an eight-round stoppage.

'Iron Man' Jermell had already floored Rosario, who won a unification fight of his own in his previous outing, on two occasions before sealing victory with a jab to the body.

He now has three of the major belts at 154lbs, and a 33-1 record having avenged his sole loss to Tony Harrison.

