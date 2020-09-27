Filip Hrgovic knocks out Alexandre Kartozia in two-round demolition

Filip Hrgovic won by KO in the second round

Filip Hrgovic obliterated Alexandre Kartozia in two rounds to continue his eye-catching ascent into the heavyweight mix.

Hrgovic landed a brutal right hand which crumpled Kartozia, and ended their fight, on Saturday night in Denmark.

The vicious performance allowed Croatia's Hrgovic's to extend his professional record to 11-0, and defend his WBC international belt.

Filip Hrgovic is undefeated in 11

He was ranked pre-fight in the top 10 by the IBF and WBC and, ever since winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, has been regarded as one of the heavyweight division's most exciting young contenders.

His Olympic rival, France's Tony Yoka who won gold four years ago, also impressed with a knockout win 24 hours earlier.

"Hrgovic will be the next dominating force when Tyson Fury hangs up his gloves. He is that good," former opponent Tom Little previously told Sky Sports. "He will be another such heavyweight as Wladimir Klitschko.

"Hrgovic is the standout prospect and the one that can have longevity and success. Hrgovic is so, so clever.

"You won't find another heavyweight as explosive, who hits as hard as him, apart from Deontay Wilder.

"That's the sort of power he hits with. That is the sort of punch power he carries."

0:58 Ohara Davies and Tyrone McKenna meet in The Golden Contract final, Wednesday September 30 Ohara Davies and Tyrone McKenna meet in The Golden Contract final, Wednesday September 30

Sky Sports schedule

The Golden Contract - Sept 30 live on Sky Sports

Ohara Davies vs Tyrone McKenna

Buatsi vs Calic - Oct 4, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo

Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy

Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker

Linus Udofia vs John Harding Jr

John Hedges

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

0:58 Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31st, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted! Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31st, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted!

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte