Filip Hrgovic knocks out Alexandre Kartozia in two-round demolition
Last Updated: 27/09/20 8:21am
Filip Hrgovic obliterated Alexandre Kartozia in two rounds to continue his eye-catching ascent into the heavyweight mix.
Hrgovic landed a brutal right hand which crumpled Kartozia, and ended their fight, on Saturday night in Denmark.
The vicious performance allowed Croatia's Hrgovic's to extend his professional record to 11-0, and defend his WBC international belt.
He was ranked pre-fight in the top 10 by the IBF and WBC and, ever since winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, has been regarded as one of the heavyweight division's most exciting young contenders.
His Olympic rival, France's Tony Yoka who won gold four years ago, also impressed with a knockout win 24 hours earlier.
"Hrgovic will be the next dominating force when Tyson Fury hangs up his gloves. He is that good," former opponent Tom Little previously told Sky Sports. "He will be another such heavyweight as Wladimir Klitschko.
"Hrgovic is the standout prospect and the one that can have longevity and success. Hrgovic is so, so clever.
"You won't find another heavyweight as explosive, who hits as hard as him, apart from Deontay Wilder.
"That's the sort of power he hits with. That is the sort of punch power he carries."
