Conor McGregor: I'm fighting Manny Pacquiao next

Conor McGregor claims he will step back into the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao.

It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

The UFC superstar posted a series of tweets on Friday night explaining his inactivity since January, and saying that his next fight will be with Pacquiao.

"I'm boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East," he said after explaining how coronavirus-enforced restrictions have kept him away from the UFC octagon.

McGregor lost his only boxing match to Mayweather

McGregor made his pro boxing debut in 2017 but lost a money-spinning fight to Floyd Mayweather, who then retired with a 50-0 unbeaten record.

But the Irishman has constantly teased a second boxing match - in the build-up to his most recent UFC win, last January, he mentioned Pacquiao.

"The Manny Pacquiao talks have been ongoing," he said at the time.

"An aspiration of mine now is to win a boxing world title. I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I look to achieve in the future. And something I will achieve."

Pacquiao fought in the richest fight ever against Mayweather in 2015

He said at the time about Mayweather: "I would love that rematch. I thought I did, for what was in front of me, very well.

"I thought with some slight adjustments I would have done even better. So I feel now I could take that victory."

After McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in their UFC meeting, he quickly returned to talking about boxing.

"It's me and Manny," he teased when his victory was met by a tweet from Pacquiao.

And he said about Mayweather: "He's far from retired. That rematch will happen at some stage."

UFC president Dana White added: "We're doing something with Floyd. Floyd is in our plans and we're in Floyd's plans this year. We'll end up doing something."

Pacquiao, 41, is the reigning WBA welterweight champion and has won world titles in eight divisions.

He lost the richest fight of all time to Mayweather in 2015.

