Conor McGregor says about Manny Pacquiao fight: 'Boxing it is, for now' but Dana White remains tight-lipped

Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White disagreed over the suggested return to boxing to fight Manny Pacquiao.

"I have no idea," White said when asked about the UFC's best-known fighter crossing over into boxing to meet Pacquiao.

But McGregor tweeted in response: "You have been involved in Manny talks - the legal letters are there."

Manny Pacquiao is the WBA welterweight champion

Ireland's UFC star who lost his boxing debut to Floyd Mayweather in 2017 tweeted "I'm fighting Pacquaio next" on Friday night.

McGregor's coach John Kavanagh claimed to Boxing Productions TV: "It's in the works. Both boxers have agreed fundamentally. Behind the scenes there are a lot of terms and conditions, legal teams and managers that have to work out fine details.

"I believe it will happen. When? I'm not sure. I think it might be early next year. The wheels are in motion.

"It looks like I'll be coaching boxing again."

Mayweather and McGregor met in a cross-sport fight in 2017

Floyd Mayweather beat McGregor then retired with a 50-0 record

McGregor returned to social media to tease old rival Mayweather, insisting he held back from using a full array of MMA strikes during their boxing match.

"Manny not so much," he posted about whether to break the rules of a boxing match.

"But I will see how the build-up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach [Pacquiao's long-term trainer] has to say and then make a decision.

"Boxing it is for now and I'm up for this!

"I hope no bottling takes place here. I'm already agreeing to these limited rules and holding back my full array of weapons. Let's get it going guys."

McGregor first insisted he was in talks to agree a boxing match with Pacquaio in January, days before his most recent UFC win.

Pacquiao greeted that win by acknowledging McGregor on social media.

"It's me and Manny," McGregor then said about his next fight at his post-fight press conference eight months ago.

