Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr on undercard to Derek Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk on October 31

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby's world title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr will be on October 31, on the Derek Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The winner will become the mandatory challenger to the IBF lightweight title, which Teofimo Lopez will defend in a unification battle with Vasiliy Lomachenko next month.

Welshman Selby is a former IBF featherweight champion plotting a route to a world title in a higher division.

Australia's Kambosos Jr is undefeated in 18 with 10 stoppages.

Lee Selby is a former IBF champion

Selby (28-2, 9 KOs) edged out Scottish legend Ricky Burns via a majority decision at The O2 in London last October to stay in line for another world title shot and now finds himself within touching distance of becoming a two-weight world champion.

"I'm delighted that Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have managed to get this fight on again," said Selby.

"I'm one step away from a shot at the IBF lightweight title and my dream of becoming Wales' first ever two-weight world champion.

"Kambosos Jr is a hungry young fighter that I know will bring it all, but I've had some of my best performances against Australian boxers stopping both Corey McConnell and Joel Brunker in title fights and October 31 will be no different."

Kambosos Jr (right) is undefeated in 18

Sky Sports schedule

The Golden Contract - Sept 30 live on Sky Sports

Ohara Davies vs Tyrone McKenna

Jazza Dickens vs Ryan Walsh

Buatsi vs Calic - Oct 4, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo

Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy

Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker

Linus Udofia vs John Harding Jr

John Hedges

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte