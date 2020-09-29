Buatsi vs Calic: Chantelle Cameron presses ahead with world title shot instead of waiting for Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron aiming to be Britain's next world champion

Chantelle Cameron will not "waste her time" waiting for a fight with Katie Taylor and will instead challenge another world champion.

Cameron fights Adriana Dos Araujo for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, alongside Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic.

The undefeated Northampton contender has battled her way to becoming the mandatory challenger in two divisions - including for undisputed lightweight champion Taylor.

Meet @chantellecam 👋



🗣"This is the first world title... but I've got bigger dreams and that's to be Undisputed." 👀👑



📺 Cameron fights for the WBC Super-Lightweight Title this Sunday from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/HFUkinvw8e — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 28, 2020

"Everybody wants to fight Katie Taylor, and I would have been hanging around waiting for her," said Cameron.

"I'm 29 now and I want my own world titles. It's a short career so I don't want to be wasting my time, especially with everything that has happened this year.

"I've been waiting for this moment since I turned professional and it's amazing, especially as I'll be making my debut as a Matchroom fighter. It's a dream come true.

"I'm good at visualising, so I visualise the fight in my head and I visualise myself lifting the belt. It looks good, I think it will suit me! It would mean the world to me to call myself world champion."

Cameron is undefeated in 12

Standing in Cameron's way this weekend is Araujo, an undefeated Brazilian who won bronze at the 2012 Olympics and who owns an amateur win over Natasha Jonas.

"Adriana is a tough girl, really tough," Cameron said. "She loads up with her punches. I don't think she's a bigger puncher than me.

"I'll be wary of her punches, obviously I don't want to be getting caught, but we've got to see if she can take my shots as well, because I know I can punch.

"She has beat some good names and has a good pedigree, so I'm expecting a tough 10 rounds and can see it being a bit of a war.

"I feel like I'm a lot hungrier than most. I don't think there's going to be anyone that is as hungry as me. I'm not going to let anyone stand in my way.

🗣"A world title shot might only be a few fights away!" 👀👑



A Fighter's Eye 👁@MattMacklin on @BoxingBuatsi



📺 Buatsi v Calic - 7pm, Sunday, Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/J7xEr2z7kp — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 29, 2020

"I'm 12-0 but I feel like I've been waiting a long time for this opportunity. I'm not looking past Adriana at all, the last thing I'll be is complacent because I know she's going to be tough and give me a hell of a fight.

"At the end of the day, I need to get past people like Adriana if I want the big fights. The only time I take a backwards step is when I want to.

"I'm not going to be bullied. There's going to be fireworks. It's going to be a trade-off. I'm also going to box, I'm not just going to be brawler.

"I'm going to aim to show a bit of everything and show people what I'm capable of. I'm not just a one trick pony. Fingers crossed I win this and then the journey will continue where I go for the other belts and look to unify the division."