The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies beats Tyrone McKenna via majority decision

Ohara Davies won The Golden Contract by edging out Tyrone McKenna

Ohara Davies won The Golden Contract by outpointing Tyrone McKenna on Wednesday night.

Davies won the tournament super-lightweight final via majority decision, settling his long-standing grudge with McKenna.

It was a career-best victory for Davies, one of British boxing's most divisive characters, who had watched a replay of his ignominious defeat to Josh Taylor just hours earlier to motivate himself.

McKenna came up short in the final

McKenna was immediately content to remain cautious on his back foot and Davies was forced to be patient as he sought a chance to engage.

Davies' punches were more eye-catching and hurtful when they landed but McKenna was doing a good job of evading most of them and returning fire with point-scoring shots.

Davies landed a strong right hand in the fifth round which McKenna impressively walked through.

McKenna, in the second half of the fight, worked from his front foot in order to pressurise Davies and assert some control.

Davies stormed back with some solid jabs in the eighth, by which time McKenna was cut above the eye.

The judges favoured Davies' aggression (the scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-95) and he took home the WBC international super-lightweight belt, too.

"I'm on top of the world!" 🌎👑@OharaDavies has some pretty extravagant plans for his post fight meal... 😂



Takeaways of Wakefield watch out 😅 pic.twitter.com/utYXvWhY21 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 30, 2020

0:43 Serge Michel landed a big right hand to drop Liam Conroy before finishing the fight Serge Michel landed a big right hand to drop Liam Conroy before finishing the fight

Liam Conroy was denied a spot in The Golden Contract light-heavyweight final by Serge Michel.

Germany-based Michel stopped Conroy in the fourth round after knocking him down three times, most sharply with a short right hand.

Michel qualifies for the final to fight Ricards Bolotniks, who beat Hosea Burton in their semi-final.

Steven Ward outpointed Jone Volau in his cruiserweight debut, and Ben Fail outpointed Robbie Chapman in his first professional fight.

The week has only just begun... Tune in this Sunday for the return of @BoxingBuatsi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yIcyuexHYl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 30, 2020

Sky Sports schedule

Buatsi vs Calic - Oct 4, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo

Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy

Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker

Linus Udofia vs John Harding Jr

John Hedges

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte