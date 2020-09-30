James Dielhenn
Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn
The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies beats Tyrone McKenna via majority decision
Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic and Chantelle Cameron's world title fight are on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 30/09/20 11:06pm
Ohara Davies won The Golden Contract by outpointing Tyrone McKenna on Wednesday night.
Davies won the tournament super-lightweight final via majority decision, settling his long-standing grudge with McKenna.
It was a career-best victory for Davies, one of British boxing's most divisive characters, who had watched a replay of his ignominious defeat to Josh Taylor just hours earlier to motivate himself.
McKenna was immediately content to remain cautious on his back foot and Davies was forced to be patient as he sought a chance to engage.
Davies' punches were more eye-catching and hurtful when they landed but McKenna was doing a good job of evading most of them and returning fire with point-scoring shots.
Davies landed a strong right hand in the fifth round which McKenna impressively walked through.
McKenna, in the second half of the fight, worked from his front foot in order to pressurise Davies and assert some control.
Davies stormed back with some solid jabs in the eighth, by which time McKenna was cut above the eye.
The judges favoured Davies' aggression (the scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-95) and he took home the WBC international super-lightweight belt, too.
"I'm on top of the world!" 🌎👑@OharaDavies has some pretty extravagant plans for his post fight meal... 😂— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 30, 2020
Takeaways of Wakefield watch out 😅 pic.twitter.com/utYXvWhY21
Liam Conroy was denied a spot in The Golden Contract light-heavyweight final by Serge Michel.
Germany-based Michel stopped Conroy in the fourth round after knocking him down three times, most sharply with a short right hand.
Michel qualifies for the final to fight Ricards Bolotniks, who beat Hosea Burton in their semi-final.
Steven Ward outpointed Jone Volau in his cruiserweight debut, and Ben Fail outpointed Robbie Chapman in his first professional fight.
The week has only just begun... Tune in this Sunday for the return of @BoxingBuatsi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yIcyuexHYl— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 30, 2020
Sky Sports schedule
Buatsi vs Calic - Oct 4, live on Sky Sports
Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic
Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo
Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy
Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker
Linus Udofia vs John Harding Jr
John Hedges
Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports
Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez
Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin
Joe Laws
Kash Farooq
Qais Ashfaq
Thomas Patrick Ward
Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora
Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr
Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte