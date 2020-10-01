Usyk vs Chisora: Oleksandr Usyk has 'unanswered questions' in heavyweight division, says Eddie Hearn

Oleksandr Usyk could slip on a "banana skin" if he can't handle Derek Chisora's size and strength, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Usyk enters just his second fight as a heavyweight against veteran Chisora on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with his future world title aspirations at stake.

"We all know Derek can lose his mind and do something outrageous. But he will have to listen and follow a game-plan," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"A lot of people I've spoken to about fighting behind closed doors say the difference is being able to digest information and tactics in the corner. Derek has to do that.

"He will have to be reckless in this fight. But he has to listen to what he has to do to get in those positions to be reckless.

"He can't just go out swinging. He must use his size, break him down, get on the inside then make it count.

"This is such a banana skin for Usyk."

Undefeated Usyk is an Olympic gold medallist, World Boxing Super Series winner and a former undisputed cruiserweight champion.

After just one fight as a heavyweight, a win over Chazz Witherspoon, he is the mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua's WBO title.

His co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works with Hearn, told Sky Sports: "Our plan is: A) beat Derek Chisora; B) push AJ to comply with WBO rules or vacate the title; C) defeat AJ (or any other WBO champion or contender and become the heavyweight champion. Simple and practical."

Usyk is risking that status against Chisora.

Hearn said about the Ukrainian's first fight as a heavyweight: "He didn't look sensational - it was a damp squib.

"Usyk looked uncomfortable at times against the bigger guy. There were times Witherspoon landed a shot on the chin or shoulder and Usyk's eyes looked different to the eyes he had in the cruiserweight division.

"You can't move up and fight a guy who is 18st and enjoy the difference in firepower, manpower and strength. These are the advantages Derek has that he must make the most of.

"Usyk isn't the biggest puncher but he is extremely accurate and can hit you from every angle.

"He isn't a concussive puncher like Deontay Wilder or Joshua.

"There are unanswered questions about Usyk at heavyweight.

"Victory over Chisora, emphatically, [would show] he is ready."

Chisora, despite nine career defeats, has enjoyed a purple patch to his career since appointing former enemy and opponent David Haye as his manager.

He has won three in a row including stoppages of Artur Szpilka and David Price.

"People are telling him he can't beat Usyk and he's got the bit between his teeth," Hearn said.

"He says: 'I want to try and I think I can do it'.

"Haye really thinks he can. Maybe they are deluded. We will find out.

"Haye hasn't been given a young Olympic gold medallist to nurture. He's been given a rough diamond.

"David knows what it takes to beat Usyk - but doing it is something completely different."

