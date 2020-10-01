Buatsi vs Calic: Chantelle Cameron already eyeing undisputed status as first world title fight nears

Chantelle Cameron could become Britain's next world champion

Chantelle Cameron insists she has "bigger dreams" than just the belt she will challenge for in her first world title fight this weekend.

Cameron and Adriana Dos Araujo will battle for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, alongside Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic.

"Keep chasing my dreams," Cameron said about her career goals. "After this, I don't just want to stay as WBC champion.

Katie Taylor is a target for Cameron

"I have bigger dreams, I want to be undisputed.

"I want to keep winning, keep performing and have a fan-friendly style.

"I want people to talk about me when I'm finished. I want to be classed as one of the best female boxers."

The undefeated Northampton boxer fought her way to becoming the mandatory challenger to two world championships in different weight divisions - one of which was for a belt held by Katie Taylor.

"I would have taken the fight 100 percent," Cameron said about undisputed lightweight champion Taylor.

"Everybody wants to fight her, she's a legend for what she has done for women's boxing.

"I've got the ability to beat her.

"If I got the opportunity, I would have taken it. I prepared as if I was going to fight Katie.

"I'll prove to everybody why I deserve to be in fights like that."

Cameron's opponent on Sunday is a 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and now unbeaten in six pro fights.

She said about Dos Araujo: "We were on the same amateur scene but never crossed paths.

"She's tough, has a great amateur pedigree, she's going to be there for the whole 10 rounds. She will come at me, she won't be on the back foot. I'll meet her halfway.

"I know she's tough but she won't hit me as hard as I hit her.

"My inside-work and my body shots. Jamie Moore's style suits me, that's why we have such a good working relationship.

"I'm hitting to the body a lot harder now.

"I'd like to stop her but I won't look for the stoppage and be too desperate.

"I have improved my strength and power, and I'm sparring bigger girls."

Dos Araujo is unbeaten in six

Dos Araujo is an Olympic bronze medallist

Cameron has the opportunity to become Britain's latest female world champion - it would be justification for a long, aruduous personal journey that began as a kickboxer.

"I was 10 years old boxing a 15 year old and she battered me," Cameron remembers.

"I was crying.

"I got out of the ring and said: 'I need to fight her again'. I was adamant.

"I was chasing her for six months, desperate to fight again. But because she was doing her GCSEs she ended up quitting! I was gutted.

"Ever since then, I've never got battered. It was the worst beating I ever took and, from here, I said: 'It's never happening again'.

"I feel like it was my dad testing me, thinking: 'If she gets through this, I will invest money in keeping her in the sport'."

