Eddie Hearn tests positive for coronavirus and leaves Matchroom Boxing bubble ahead of Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic
Joshua Buatsi's comeback and Chantelle Cameron's world title fight are on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 01/10/20 10:54pm
Eddie Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus and left the Matchroom Boxing bubble ahead of Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic on Sunday,
Hearn revealed he was the only person to return a positive result in the latest batch of testing ahead of this weekend's card at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, live on Sky Sports.
"Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately. Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest - catch up tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
Matchroom Boxing are occupying a floor at the Stadium MK hotel as their bubble for the card at the Marshall Arena.
Chantelle Cameron and Adriana Dos Araujo also battle for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
