Eddie Hearn tests positive for coronavirus and leaves Matchroom Boxing bubble ahead of Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Eddie Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus

Eddie Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus and left the Matchroom Boxing bubble ahead of Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic on Sunday,

Hearn revealed he was the only person to return a positive result in the latest batch of testing ahead of this weekend's card at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, live on Sky Sports.

"Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately. Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest - catch up tomorrow," he said on Twitter.

Gutted to just find out I tested positive for Covid-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately. Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest - catch up tomorrow 👍 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 1, 2020

Matchroom Boxing are occupying a floor at the Stadium MK hotel as their bubble for the card at the Marshall Arena.

Chantelle Cameron and Adriana Dos Araujo also battle for the vacant WBC super-lightweight title on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports schedule

Buatsi vs Calic - Oct 4, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo

Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy

Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker

Linus Udofia vs John Harding Jr

John Hedges

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte