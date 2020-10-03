Buatsi vs Calic: Chantelle Cameron's world title opponent misses weight

Chantelle Cameron can become Britain's newest world champion

Chantelle Cameron's opponent Adriana Dos Santos Araujo missed weight at Saturday's weigh-in to add drama to their world title fight preparations.

The undefeated Cameron remains eligible to claim the vacant WBC super-lightweight title if she wins - Araujo becomes ineligible to take home the belt.

Cameron's opportunity to become Britain's newest world champion is on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports from 7pm, on the undercard to Joshua Buatsi's return against Marko Calic.

Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo

Cameron weighed in at 9st 11lbs 7oz, nearly three pounds below the 10st limit.

But Brazil's Araujo, unbeaten in six with a win over Natasha Jonas in the amateurs, missed a check-weight earlier in the week and weighed in a 10st 5lbs on Saturday, five pounds too heavy.

"It doesn't change my mindset that she is heavy," Cameron said.

"She wasn't ready. I will win the title anyway so it doesn't matter to me.

"I've been sparring heavier girls for the whole camp. She will be slower, I will be sharper. I will be smart.

"My tactics will change now. I won't take silly shots because she is a heavier girl."

Buatsi can continue his impressive rise

Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Joshua Buatsi and his rival Marko Calic both weighed in three pounds shy of the 12st 7lbs light-heavyweight limit.

"Win at all costs," Buatsi said. "Tall guy, unbeaten, dangerous, he will come to win.

"I'm in there to win every second, every minute, and to come out on top."

Alen Babic roared on the scales

Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy

Alen Babic loudly roared as he weighed-in - interestingly the rising heavyweight was light enough to be inside the cruiserweight limit.

Babic, whose alter-ego 'The Savage' was emerging, was more than a stone lighter than Niall Kennedy (15st 10lbs) at 14st 3lbs.

"There is no Alen anymore, only 'The Savage'," Babic said.

"I don't care about games anymore. I don't care about being nice.

"This is business. I am tired of being the nice guy.

"I will turn off my phone. Until the fight there is nobody around me. I must go out and perform and, for that, I need maximum focus."

English champion Linus Udofia and challenger John Harding Jr were both four pounds inside the 11st 6lbs middleweight limit.

"It's time to make a statement - I'm the champion and I'll show everyone why," said undefeated Udofia.

John Hedges was on the super-middleweight limit ahead of his pro debut.

Aqib Fiaz and Kane Baker sealed their super-featherweight meeting.