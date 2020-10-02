Buatsi vs Calic: Joshua Buatsi will show solidarity for Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Sunday's fight

Joshua Buatsi faces Marko Calic on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi has confirmed he will take the knee ahead of his fight on Sunday as he wants to continue "bringing awareness" about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Britain's light-heavyweight contender resumes his career against Marko Calic on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports, and will publicly back the campaign against racial inequality and injustice by taking a knee before the opening bell.

"It's very important to me, very close to my heart," Buatsi told Sky Sports. "Just to raise awareness about what is going on.

"It's as simple as that. I've got a platform and the least I can do as an athlete, as a person, is to bring this to light. Bringing awareness, raising awareness to what's been going on."

Someone's 0 has got to go...💥



After over a year out of the ring @boxingbuatsi resumes his explosive career against Marko Calic on Sunday



Will JB add to his 10 KO's or Calic crash the party? 🤔



📺 7pm, Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/c4RvYG1Y9c — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 2, 2020

The unbeaten 27-year-old voiced his respect for Croatia's Calic during Friday's final press conference, but admitted he will adopt a more ruthless attitude when he targets another knockout win this weekend.

"He's unbeaten, he's hungry, he wants to fight, he wants to win," said Buatsi. "I've got the same attitude and in those ropes I know I'm a totally different person.

"Right now I'm cool, I'm calm, polite. We can talk and everything, but in that ring, I know what time it is."

Calic, who is yet to suffer a defeat in 11 fights, suggested he can expose vulnerabilities in Buatsi after analysing the Olympic bronze medallist.

Calic is attempting to ruin Buatsi's perfect professional record

"This is a big opportunity for me and I'm ready for it," said Calic. "My style is hit and not get hit, but we'll see. I'm ready for anything.

"All of us have weaknesses. Like I have weakness and he also has weakness. We'll find out on Sunday.

"He's my biggest, toughest test right now in my career, but I study him, I know him since [being an] amateur, so I know he's a very good boxer and I'll do my best and try to win. I'm ready."

Watch Buatsi vs Calic on Sunday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports.