David Lemieux wants to seek redemption against a British super-middleweight rival, says promoter Camille Estephan

David Lemieux could target a British opponent next

David Lemieux is gunning for another British rival after returning to the ring with a destructive knockout at the weekend, says promoter Camille Estephan.

The former IBF middleweight champion has moved up in weight in search of more major fights and ended a 10-month absence from action by demolishing Francy Ntetu in the fifth round on Saturday.

Lemieux suffered a one-sided points loss to Billy Joe Saunders in a WBO middleweight title clash in Canada in 2017, but Estephan insists his fighter is ready to target other Brits such as John Ryder or Callum Smith after moving up to 168lbs.

"Sure, we'd love that," Estephan told Sky Sports.

"We didn't look good against Saunders. There were issues. He was having a lot of problems making weight at 160, so right now at 168, we believe he can carry his power to that division.

"Bring them on, we want big fights."

John Ryder stopped Bilal Akkawy who stepped in as a replacement for Lemieux

Lemieux was set to face Ryder for the WBA 'interim' title in May 2019, but was forced out of the fight due to a hand injury and the Londoner instead stopped Bilal Akkawy in Las Vegas.

Ryder was then beaten on points by Smith in a WBA title fight last November and both are yet fight again, despite being named as potential opponents for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.