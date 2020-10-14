Tyson Fury challenged by Otto Wallin - 'the man that came closest to beating him'

1:09 Tyson Fury earlier this year: Don't write me off, I'm unstoppable! Tyson Fury earlier this year: Don't write me off, I'm unstoppable!

Otto Wallin did more damage to Tyson Fury than Deontay Wilder managed so deserves a rematch, insists his promoter.

The race is on to fight Fury in the UK in December, after the WBC heavyweight champion claimed his planned trilogy bout against Wilder was no longer happening.

"The Gypsy King is coming home. See you all in December," Fury tweeted this week.

Fury had to settle for a points victory on his Las Vegas debut

Otto Wallin caused a major cut above Fury's eye

Dmitriy Salita, the promoter of former Fury opponent Wallin, told Sky Sports: "Otto called me as soon as he read about the possible fall out and said, 'Let's get the rematch, I am going to beat him!'"

"Out of all the world-class opponents that Fury beat, including Wladimir Klitschko and Wilder, Otto landed more punches and did more damage in the ring than anyone else.

"Wallin landed 127 punches, according to CompuBox. By way of comparison, Wladimir Klitschko landed just 52 punches against Fury, and in their two fights combined, Deontay Wilder landed just 105."

Fury was forced to overcome a terrible cut to outpoint the previously-unbeaten Wallin in Las Vegas last year. He then dispensed with Ben Davison as his trainer, and replaced him with Sugarhill Steward.

"He's very lucky not to lose the fight with that cut," said Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn at the time.

"I think any other country in the world, they would have stopped the fight."

Wallin's promoter Salita continued: "Many observers felt the fight could have been stopped due to the cut. There was added controversy of a TV commentator notifying Ben Davison that the cut was caused by a punch and not a headbutt.

"Tyson may be the best heavyweight in the world but the man that came closest to beating him, learned and improved as a result of that highest-level, world-class experience is Otto Wallin."

What is the WBC's stance?

The WBC is still open to Fury vs Wilder 3

The governing body's president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "The WBC has not received any formal communication regarding any changes on Fury vs Wilder 3.

"Consequently we cannot speculate or comment on anything .

"As far as the WBC is aware the [Fury vs Wilder 3] fight is on for December 19.

"We will inquire with the parties about what has been published in the media."

Who else could be Fury's next opponent?

Oscar Rivas is a leading option to fight Fury

0:20 Dillian Whyte: Fury in my future after Povetkin revenge Dillian Whyte: Fury in my future after Povetkin revenge

Oscar Rivas has emerged as a leading option.

The Colombian's only defeat in 27 fights came against Dillian Whyte last year.

Rivas shares a US-based promoter, Top Rank, with Fury. He is also the highest-ranked available contender in the WBC rankings.

"Oscar is fit, available, ranked No 8 by the WBC and would gladly take the challenge," his co-promoter Yvon Michel told Sky Sports.

"Oscar would be the best and the logical choice for Fury in his first title defence."

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports that reports of a cancelled third fight against Fury are incorrect. He said: "They are wrong. We will fight in December."

But Fury tweeted that he plans a UK homecoming instead, having claimed that Wilder wanted to push their scheduled fight into 2021.

Fury's trainer Steward exclusively told Sky Sports: "Tyson and myself agree that another fight in 2020 makes sense, in sticking with the original plan to fight this year, period."

How did Fury survive the cut against Wallin?

The cut nearly caused a shock defeat for Fury

Jorge Capetillo tends to the bleeding above Fury's eye

Fury overcame a huge obstacle against Wallin

His cut-man who stemmed the bleeding, Jorge Capetillo, told Sky Sports: "It was the worst cut I've ever seen and I hope it stays the worst cut I see.

"My feeling? I had to keep calm and transmit that we had everything under control. He needed secureness.

"I controlled the bleeding and told him, 'Everything will be good'."

Fury's current cut-man Jacob 'Stich' Duran, employed to prevent a repeat, told Sky Sports: "I knew straight away it was a bad, bad cut.

"People forget there were actually two cuts.

"In the days after I met with Jorge Capetillo. Considering the circumstances he passed the test, became a hero.

"He brought out the importance of being a good cut-man."

Sky Sports schedule

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Taylor vs Gutierrez - Nov 14, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz

Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges

Jamie Cox vs Jack Cullen

John Docherty vs Jack Arnfield

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella