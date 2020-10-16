Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua shuns Tyson Fury 'circus' but wants 'pot of gold' with undisputed fight

Anthony Joshua is ignoring the Tyson Fury 'circus' but admits a 'pot of gold' fight with his British rival lies ahead, if he defeats Kubrat Pulev.

Britain's unified world heavyweight champion has announced his next title defence against IBF mandatory challenger Pulev at The O2 on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fury is seeking a new opponent for an expected homecoming fight after talks broke down for a third fight with Deontay Wilder and Joshua is paying no attention to the current speculation, despite ongoing talks for an undisputed world title fight against the WBC champion.

"The situation with him and Wilder, now he's up in the air, what he's doing," Joshua told Sky Sports News.

"It's just a bit of a circus going on. When it's solidified, you'll hear it from me. Until then, I'm not really into the whole circus act and trying to promote my name off his back and him doing the same.

"I'm keen to fight him for sure, he's a competitor in my division. A good one as well. It will give me a chance to showcase what I'm about as well."

Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO belts in a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December, only six months after his shock first professional defeat in New York, and he is fully aware of the threat posed by Pulev.

"I had my little slip-up last year," he said. "We've brushed it off and we've got the belts back and now I'm going to go out there and get back on the gravy train and fight the likes of Fury 100 per cent.

"But without getting past Kubrat Pulev, who is a serious competitor and challenger, there aren't no talks of Tyson Fury and stuff like that.

"It's a tough game I'm in, because as I said it's the pot of gold at the end of rainbow, but before that I've got to navigate my way through and Pulev is a big old heavyweight standing in the way of that pot of gold.

"I'm still very hungry and disciplined, so I want to steamroll through him. That's the fighter's talk coming out. With that being said, it takes a lot of training in the gym and that is what training camp is about."