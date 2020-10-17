Ritson vs Vazquez: Joe Laws knocked down three times and stopped by Rylan Charlton

James Dielhenn
Joe Laws was knocked out and lost his unbeaten record in a disastrous fight against Rylan Charlton on Saturday night in Peterborough.
Fan-favourite Laws was sent crashing to the canvas three times in a three-round wipe-out.
Charlton hurt Laws with a body shot in the earliest exchange then floored him with a left hook in the opening round.
Laws never recovered - Charlton did major damage with the second knock-down then landed a massive uppercut which ended the fight in brutal fashion.
'The Benwell Bomber' Laws entered wearing his trademark Mexican attire and sporting a nine-fight perfect record but experienced the most punishing night of his short career against the 'Pint Size Powerhouse' Charlton.
Devin Haney, the WBC lightweight champion who Laws claimed to have hurt in a sparring session, reacted by mocking the result on social media.
Highly-touted amateur Ellie Scotney knocked down Bec Connolly, a 10-fight veteran who has boxed world title challenger Rachel Ball, and won her professional debut on points.
Qais Ashfaq was twice knocked down and lost his undefeated record to underdog Marc Leach, who earned a unanimous decision victory.
Kane Baker ended the undefeated record of Tony Bellew's protege Shack Speare with a workmanlike performance that earned a points verdict.
Thomas Patrick Ward clung onto his 30-fight unbeaten record with a split-decision draw against Thomas Essomba, after suffering a terrible cut.
An accidental clash of heads in the seventh round meant the fight was stopped before the ninth and headed to the judges' scorecards.
Each boxer edged one scorecard and the third couldn't separate them so a bloodied Ward narrowly avoided a major upset.
