James Dielhenn
Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn
Ritson vs Vazquez: Eddie Hearn questions ringside conduct of judge Terry O'Connor
Usyk fights Chisora in high-stakes heavyweight battle on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 18/10/20 12:00pm
Promoter Eddie Hearn has questioned if a ringside judge was scrolling through his phone during Lewis Ritson’s controversial win over Miguel Vazquez.
Ritson won a split decision and judge Terry O'Connor was one of two judges who scored the fight in his favour.
But Hearn commented on a picture on social media questioning if O'Connor was paying enough attention.
If that’s a phone (and I presume it is) then then BBBofC should immediately remove him. https://t.co/yVGKMRvNG9— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 17, 2020
Hearn also admitted that he thought his fighter, Ritson, did not deserve to win.
"This image is extremely troubling to any person involved in boxing," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said.
Robert Smith has told Sky Sports News that the British Boxing Board of Control will be investigating the performance of O'Connor.
O'Connor's scorecard of 117-111 was the widest of the Ritson vs Vazquez fight.
The same judge, earlier in the night, scored in favour of Thomas Patrick Ward against Thomas Essomba - that fight was a draw after Ward sustained a terrible cut.
Lovely kid Ritson and a good fighter no doubt. And I hope he goes onto achieve great things. But I am shocked by that decision!😳— matthew macklin (@mattmacklin) October 17, 2020
A night of surprise results?
Sky Sports schedule
Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora
Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr
Dave Allen vs Christian Hammer
Tommy McCarthy vs Bilal Laggoune
Amy Timlin vs Carly Skelly
Taylor vs Gutierrez - Nov 14, live on Sky Sports
Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez
Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz
Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges
Jamie Cox vs Jack Cullen
John Docherty vs Jack Arnfield
Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte
Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella
Chris Billam-Smith vs Deion Jumah