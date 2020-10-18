Boxing News

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Ritson vs Vazquez: Eddie Hearn questions ringside conduct of judge Terry O'Connor

Usyk fights Chisora in high-stakes heavyweight battle on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Last Updated: 18/10/20 12:00pm
1:57
Lewis Ritson reacts to his points victory over Miguel Vazquez
Promoter Eddie Hearn has questioned if a ringside judge was scrolling through his phone during Lewis Ritson’s controversial win over Miguel Vazquez.

Ritson won a split decision and judge Terry O'Connor was one of two judges who scored the fight in his favour.

But Hearn commented on a picture on social media questioning if O'Connor was paying enough attention.

Ritson admitted it was an 'eye-opener'
Hearn also admitted that he thought his fighter, Ritson, did not deserve to win.

"This image is extremely troubling to any person involved in boxing," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said.

Robert Smith has told Sky Sports News that the British Boxing Board of Control will be investigating the performance of O'Connor.

O'Connor's scorecard of 117-111 was the widest of the Ritson vs Vazquez fight.

The same judge, earlier in the night, scored in favour of Thomas Patrick Ward against Thomas Essomba - that fight was a draw after Ward sustained a terrible cut.

A night of surprise results?
0:42
Rylan Charlton floors Joe Laws three times in three rounds to secure a knockout victory
1:52
Rylan Charlton says that he 'didn't expect anything less'
1:33
An emotional Kane Baker says he's made a dream come true by beating Meshech Speare
Thomas Patrick Ward clung onto his 30-fight unbeaten record with a draw against Thomas Essomba after a horrible cut
0:49
Ellie Scotney is already chasing another fight after an impressive debut in Peterborough
Qais Ashfaq's unbeaten record was spoiled by Marc Leach
