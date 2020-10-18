Ritson vs Vazquez: Eddie Hearn questions ringside conduct of judge Terry O'Connor

Promoter Eddie Hearn has questioned if a ringside judge was scrolling through his phone during Lewis Ritson’s controversial win over Miguel Vazquez.

Ritson won a split decision and judge Terry O'Connor was one of two judges who scored the fight in his favour.

But Hearn commented on a picture on social media questioning if O'Connor was paying enough attention.

If that’s a phone (and I presume it is) then then BBBofC should immediately remove him. https://t.co/yVGKMRvNG9 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 17, 2020

Ritson admitted it was an 'eye-opener'

Hearn also admitted that he thought his fighter, Ritson, did not deserve to win.

"This image is extremely troubling to any person involved in boxing," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said.

Robert Smith has told Sky Sports News that the British Boxing Board of Control will be investigating the performance of O'Connor.

O'Connor's scorecard of 117-111 was the widest of the Ritson vs Vazquez fight.

The same judge, earlier in the night, scored in favour of Thomas Patrick Ward against Thomas Essomba - that fight was a draw after Ward sustained a terrible cut.

Lovely kid Ritson and a good fighter no doubt. And I hope he goes onto achieve great things. But I am shocked by that decision!😳 — matthew macklin (@mattmacklin) October 17, 2020

A night of surprise results?

Thomas Patrick Ward clung onto his 30-fight unbeaten record with a draw against Thomas Essomba after a horrible cut

Qais Ashfaq's unbeaten record was spoiled by Marc Leach

