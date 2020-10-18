Kell Brook to challenge for Terence Crawford's world title on November 14

James Dielhenn
Kell Brook will challenge the pound-for-pound supremo Terence Crawford for his world welterweight title on November 14.
WBO champion Crawford is regarded as one of the world's elite talents, is unbeaten in 36 and has already dished out a stoppage defeat to Brook's rival Amir Khan.
But Brook, a former IBF holder who must drop back to the 147lbs limit, will bid to end Crawford's reign next month.
"I've been told there are people writing off my chances, questioning my age, and my ability to make the weight," said Brook.
"Well, let them talk.
"Some people focus on reading headlines, I focus on making headlines.
"Those people writing me off as a big underdog? No problem. I guess this big dog will be making a few people richer during a difficult time.
"Terence isn't too much younger than me.
"They know that I've never ducked a challenge, and they should know that I've never failed to make 147 on the scales.
"With age comes experience. My knowledge and experience make me a diﬀerent ﬁghter, a more mature ﬁghter.
"Couple that with a happy fighter, and you've got yourself a dangerous fighter."
