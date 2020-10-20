Usyk vs Chisora: David Allen to receive new opponent after Christian Hammer tests positive for Covid-19

David Allen will receive a new opponent on the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora bill after Christian Hammer tested positive for Covid-19.

The Doncaster heavyweight will still return on the undercard for Usyk-Chisora on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Allen attempts to stake his claim for another big-name bout.

But 'White Rhino' must wait for confirmation of his next foe after the withdrawal of Hammer, who had previously defeated David Price on a trip to Britain.

Matchroom released a brief statement on social media which read: "Christian Hammer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out the fight vs Dave Allen on the #UsykChisora undercard.

"A new opponent for The White Rhino will be confirmed shortly."

Allen has been sharpening his skills in recent sparring sessions with Usyk, who has moved up to the top division after becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion.

"Sparring Usyk has taken me to another level," said Allen. "He's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet."

