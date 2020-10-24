Tyson Fury announces December fight in London against unnamed opponent

Tyson Fury has not fought in London since February 2015

Tyson Fury has announced he will fight in London on December 5 and will confirm his opponent "very, very soon".

Fury's third heavyweight showdown against Deontay Wilder had been set for December 19. However, earlier this month the Briton told The Athletic he had "moved on" from facing Wilder again and would be "coming home" to fight.

Saturday's announcement means Fury is now set for his first fight in the UK since beating Francesco Pianeta in Belfast in August 2018, and his first in London since stopping Christian Hammer in February 2015.

Taking to social media, Fury said: "I would just like to announce that I am definitely fighting on December 5th in London - opponent to be announced very, very soon.

"We're just working on some opponents. Watch this space."

Fury's last fight was in February, when he stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas

Fury won the WBC belt when he stopped Deontay Wilder in round seven of their rematch in Las Vegas in February - his most recent fight.

Anthony Joshua holds the other belts in the heavyweight division - WBA, WBO and IBF - and is set to defend them against Kubrat Pulev in December.

Derek Chisora firmly believes that a stunning victory over Oleksandr Usyk will secure another world-title shot after Tyson Fury "promised" him a third fight.

Derek Chisora says Fury has promised him a shot at the world title - if he beats Oleksandr Usyk this month

The British heavyweight will attempt to produce a sensational victory over Usyk on Saturday, October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner staying firmly in world-title contention.

Usyk is already the WBO mandatory challenger for unified champion Joshua, but Chisora wants to snatch this status from the Ukrainian star or pursue a trilogy clash with WBC champion Fury.

"I think it would be a great fight to have with 'The Gypsy King', because he's always promised me a third fight. He owes me anyway, because we speak every day, and he owes me that fight.

"He's always saying he wants to give me another fight, so he's a man of his word, so that would be the fight I would like to have."