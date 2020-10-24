Usyk vs Chisora: Derek Chisora hopes Tyson Fury fulfils his promise of a third fight if he shocks Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is considering opponents for a homecoming fight in December

Derek Chisora firmly believes that a stunning victory over Oleksandr Usyk will secure another world title shot after Tyson Fury "promised" him a third fight.

The British heavyweight will attempt to produce a sensational victory over Usyk on Saturday, October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner staying firmly in world title contention.

Usyk is already the WBO mandatory challenger for unified champion Joshua, but Chisora wants to snatch this status from the Ukrainian star or pursue a trilogy clash with WBC champion Fury.

He's a man of his word, so that would be the fight I would like to have. Derek Chisora on Tyson Fury

"I think it would be a great fight to have with 'The Gypsy King', because he's always promised me a third fight. He owes me anyway, because we speak every day, and he owes me that fight.

"He's always saying he wants to give me another fight, so he's a man of his word, so that would be the fight I would like to have."

Chisora has already fought both Carlos Takam and Agit Kabayel, the frontrunners for Fury's homecoming fight in December. The Finchley man brutally knocked out Takam in 2018, just eight months after a tame points loss to Kabayel in 2017.

Usyk is the WBO mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua

Chisora remains on good terms with Fury, who defeated him on points and with a stoppage in their two fights, while he also speaks regularly to Joshua.

"You know what, I get on with everybody, but when it comes to fight, it's fight time.

"It's just business. After all, when the gloves are off, it's all hugs and kisses, so if it happens, it happens."

Who will Fury fight next?

Takam has already fought for a world title in Britain, providing stubborn resistance before he was stopped by Anthony Joshua in 2017, and has campaigned at a higher level than Kabayel.

Joe DeGuardia, the president of Star Boxing, who co-promote Takam with Top Rank, told Sky Sports: "Certainly I believe that, when you look at who is out there and who is available, Carlos would probably be the best guy out there to fight Fury.

“He’s looking forward to an opportunity, if we can make the deal.”



"Kabayel is undefeated and that's something good for him and he's got a nice victory, but it would be good for Kabayel if he had a little more experience before fighting somebody like Fury.

"Carlos certainly has that experience."

Kabayel has previously held the European title and holds a record of 20 victories, including 13 knockouts.

Asked when a decision could be made about Fury's opponent, DeGuardia said: "This would be something that's going to happen relatively soon."

