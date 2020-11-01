Oleksandr Usyk tells Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury: I will be undisputed heavyweight champion

3:23 "Three out of 10!" Oleksandr Usyk's reaction "Three out of 10!" Oleksandr Usyk's reaction

Oleksandr Usyk warned world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury that he plans on claiming all of their title belts.

Usyk battled past Derek Chisora via unanimous decision on Saturday night to stay on course as Joshua's WBO mandatory challenger.

The Ukrainian gave himself three out of 10 for his performance, and said after remaining undefeated: "It's a real test in heavyweight.

Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora repeat

Non-Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora repeat

1:55 Derek Chisora's disappointed reaction Derek Chisora's disappointed reaction

2:42 Carl Froch was not impressed by Usyk Carl Froch was not impressed by Usyk

"Chisora a big guy, a hard guy.

"I was expecting a fight like that, I was expecting a tougher fight."

"My plan is to go to my home, maximum time with my family. Training and improving myself."

Asked what his future holds inside the ring, Usyk replied: "Not just world champion, the undisputed world champion [is my aim]."

He intends to use his mandatory shot to face Joshua in 2021.

Joshua must first defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on December 12, a week after Fury plans a defence of his WBC belt.

0:31 Oleksandr Usyk makes his way to the ring to face Derek Chisora Oleksandr Usyk makes his way to the ring to face Derek Chisora

0:53 Derek Chisora makes his way to the ring Derek Chisora makes his way to the ring

Joshua and Fury have agreed terms to two fights next year which would crown an undisputed champion, if they come through their upcoming defences.

A disappointed Chisora reacted to defeat: "I feel great. I was pushing the pace.

"I'm just disappointed with the result, gutted.

"To everybody who can't make it [to the fight], I'm gutted for everybody.

"In the heavyweight game, you have to fight not box,

"I gave a couple of rounds away."

Wilder breaks his silence

Deontay Wilder addressed Tyson Fury

Former WBC champion Deontay Wilder demanded Fury agree to a third fight after releasing an unexpected statement on Saturday night.

"It is time for you to be a man and honour your agreement. What is this bull**** of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding," he posted on social media.

Fury demolished Wilder in a rematch earlier this year but a contracted third meeting was shelved when the Brit instead announced he would fight in London on December 5.

"When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot," said Wilder.

"Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.

"When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would.

"In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract."